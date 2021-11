Last week, the headlines were dominated by inflation, as US CPI came in much hotter than expected. Could this the final nail in the coffin which put a top in stock indices? That theme is likely to continue this week as traders receive a host of inflation data from around the world. If high inflation can’t put a top in stocks, what could be the next catalyst or black swan event that could cause a sell off? Oil is also still in the headlines as WTI pulls back to near $80. Is this just a correction, or will prices fall further this week? In addition to inflation data this week, the US, UK, and Canada will report Retail Sales and top retail stores will report earnings. Did people cut back spending because of rising prices?

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO