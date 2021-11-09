More Explores: 2021 Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matlacha, FL

By Rachel Anderson
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
MATLACHA, Fla. — Cast for a cause this Saturday in Matlacha!

Gulf Coast Kayak is hosting the 2021 Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament and a lot of really awesome prizes, plus cash money, are on the line!

You can sign up to fish online now. You can also place bids on awesome prizes like inflatable paddle boards, fishing kayaks, vacation stays and so much more!

All of the money raised goes to Candlelighters of Southwest Florida, a local nonprofit that provides support, education and assistance to families who have children diagnosed with cancer or blood related diseases.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

