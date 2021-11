Originally Posted On: https://deadseriousness.com/what-do-sports-stars-do-when-they-retire/. We’ve all grown up with certain sports stars dominating our screens and with their faces posted everywhere. Some of the biggest names in sports are still around plying their trade on the pitch or court today, but what happens when they retire? No doubt you can cast your mind back to when you first started watching sports, and a few names spring to your mind. Oh yeah, remember that guy?! He used to play all the time and was a key member of this team…what the hell happened to him?

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO