CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Marcus Morris posts a threatening tweet at Nikola Jokic after dirty shove on brother Markieff

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4kGf_0crFFA4c00

What Nikola Jokic did on Monday night to Markieff Morris was wrong and awful and he deserves to be suspended, giving Morris a cheap shot that injured the forward.

Even though Morris’s forearm to the ribs as Jokic came up with the ball wasn’t good either, the Denver Nuggets star shouldn’t have retaliated in that way. And Morris’s twin brother Marcus took note of it.

“Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED,” he wrote on Twitter after the incident, including a writing hand emoji. The Nuggets and Marcus’s Clippers play on December 26, so we’ll see if that means anything with that threat of remembering what happened to Markieff.

For what it’s worth, fans remembered that Marcus Morris has been guilty of some cheap shots, specifically on Luka Doncic back in the NBA bubble:

Also: Jokic and Morris have also gotten into it in the past:

“NOTED.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Marcus Morris to Shannon Sharpe: 'Shut Your Drunk Ass Up'

Nikola Jokic took out Markieff Morris last night in the waning moments of a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat Monday night. It has been the reigning topic of discussion on NBA Twitter today. It was a move completely out of character for Jokic, who traditionally lets his play do the talking. Matters were not helped by Jokic's brothers creating a Twitter account to threaten Morris and his brother, Marcus, who plays for the Clippers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Nikola Jokic Explains Why He Shoved Markieff Morris: "I Don't Know Who Showed Me The Clip But Morris' Head Snapped Back. I Felt Really Bad."

Whenever Nikola Jokic is on the court, he catches the eye of fans with his flashy passes and amazing ability to guide the Denver Nuggets to victory. But the game against the Miami Heat was a bit different. Although Jokic had a virtuoso performance as he recorded a triple-double, he made the headlines due to a heated fight with Markieff Morris.
NBA
FanSided

Nikola Jokic levels Markieff Morris with massive hit (Video)

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic lost his cool and absolutely leveled Heat forward Markieff Morris with a massive hit that led to his ejection. It’s not every day in the NBA that you see an absolutely violent hit like fans would watching the NFL. On Monday night, though, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic completely lost his cool and his head while playing the Miami Heat.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markieff Morris
Sporting News

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic suspended, Heat forward Markieff Morris fined

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 – Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been suspended one game without pay for forcefully shoving Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris to the floor from behind, and Morris has been fined $50,000 for committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Jokić that initiated an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.
NBA
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: What to make of the Nikola Jokic/Markieff Morris exchange?

Update: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, has been suspended for one game following his altercation with Markieff Morris per Shams Charania, The Athletic. With just over two minutes remaining in a convincing win for the Denver Nuggets over the Miami Heat, Markieff Morris committed a hard take foul on Nikola Jokic at halfcourt. Unlike most take fouls this season, Morris’ had a wind up and hit the reigning MVP while in mid-jump shot, Jokic retaliated hard.
NBA
NESN

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Opens Up About Bulldozing Markieff Morris

Nikola Jokic lost his cool and then some Monday night in Denver. Jokic did not take kindly to intentional contact from Markieff Morris late in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ eventual 113-96 win over the Heat. After Morris issued a take foul by basically checking the Denver big man at half court, Jokic took a few hard steps and violently shoved the Miami forward, who had his back turned to the reigning NBA MVP.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mookmorris2
SkySports

Jokic ejected after shoving Morris!

Nikola Jokic was ejected from the game after shoving Markieff Morris to the ground during the Nuggets' win over the Heat. Morris was also ejected.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Nikola Jokic’s Brothers Have Already Bought Tickets To Next Game Between Nuggets And Heat Following The Ugly Fight Against Markieff Morris

The next fixture between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will have everyone's attention. Both sides have great players on the roster, but that is not the biggest reason why fans are waiting for it. In their recent matchup, the Nuggets defeated the Heat quite easily and a big fight broke out in the fourth quarter of the game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says People Who Talk About The GOAT Debate Didn’t See Wilt Chamberlain And Bill Russell Play: “It Affects Me In That It Makes Me See That People Don’t Have A Good Perspective.”

Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are often credited with changing the NBA forever. The two historic players were part of the league during its early years and became defining stars for the NBA during the time they played in the league. Russell stayed with the Boston Celtics and led the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Warriors star Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson?

The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy