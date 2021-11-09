Marcus Morris posts a threatening tweet at Nikola Jokic after dirty shove on brother Markieff

What Nikola Jokic did on Monday night to Markieff Morris was wrong and awful and he deserves to be suspended, giving Morris a cheap shot that injured the forward.

Even though Morris’s forearm to the ribs as Jokic came up with the ball wasn’t good either, the Denver Nuggets star shouldn’t have retaliated in that way. And Morris’s twin brother Marcus took note of it.

“Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED,” he wrote on Twitter after the incident, including a writing hand emoji. The Nuggets and Marcus’s Clippers play on December 26, so we’ll see if that means anything with that threat of remembering what happened to Markieff.

For what it’s worth, fans remembered that Marcus Morris has been guilty of some cheap shots, specifically on Luka Doncic back in the NBA bubble:

Also: Jokic and Morris have also gotten into it in the past:

