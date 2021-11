A new FIFA 22 update has added a big missing feature back to career mode. As the patch notes reveal, EA has gone ahead and given players the ability to manual save in Career Mode, after removing it in favor of streamlining auto saves. For many players with a single career mode save file, this hasn't been an issue, but for those with more than one playthrough in Career Mode, this has been a big problem. It's unclear how the team at EA overlooked this problem when making the initial change, but it's now been remedied.

