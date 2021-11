Just when you thought all of those small business aid programs were over. The U.S. Department of Treasury this week posted guidance for its newly reauthorized State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which is a federal small business aid program that's been around since 2010 but is set to be replenished by the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief stimulus package enacted in March. This latest iteration of the program is expected to kick off with a new tranche of $10 billion in funding as soon as next year, though the exact timeline of when businesses can see these funds will vary by state. Treasury estimates that the program could wield as much as $100 billion in overall lending authority over seven years.

