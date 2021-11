AscendEX’s global user base has now surpassed one million with the company planning to use its latest capital to speed up its entry into the international market. Singapore-based crypto trading platform, AscendEX, has announced that it has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round. The Series B funding round which was led by Polychain Capital, Hack VC, and backed by Alameda Research has pushed AscendEX’s valuation to $455 million.

