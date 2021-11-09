CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

I can’t believe Malliotakis voted for infrastructure bill (letter to the editor)

By Thomas Winkler
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
I cannot express my utter disbelief that Rep. Nicole Malliotakis voted for the $1.2T infrastructure bill, if you can even call it that. There is very little infrastructure in the...

NWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: GOP must explain infrastructure "no" votes

According to an article in the Nov. 9 issue of The Times, Indiana will receive $8.8 billion to address infrastructure needs: maintenance and rebuilding of bridges and roads; public transportation; modernization of the electrical grid and replacement of old sewers; extension of broadband access to rural areas. This bill was a bipartisan effort in both the House and Senate and is supported by the fiscally conservative Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
CROWN POINT, IN
HuffingtonPost

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart Unintentionally Makes Great Case For Biden's Agenda

Rep. Chris Stewart attempted to slam Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda on Wednesday, but unintentionally made a great case for it. It all started when the Utah Republican attempted to throw red meat to his base with a tweet showing the “socialist laundry list that your hard-earned taxpayer money is going towards.”
UTAH STATE
AL.com

Districts whose reps voted against federal infrastructure bill shouldn’t get the money

This is an opinion column. Neighbor 1: I know we don’t always see eye to eye. In fact, we rarely do—like almost never. But, hey, your house is in dire need of repair. The roads around your place are in bad shape, too, and, well, a whole lot more. How ‘bout this: I’ll give you the money. Get it all fixed. Everything you’ve neglected for years and years and years. Cool?
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Fernand Amandi: 13 GOP votes for infrastructure bill look like 'early resignation letters'

The 13 House Republicans who voted in favor of the infrastructure bill, have since faced harsh backlash from some of the far-right, Trump-loyalist members of their party. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her panel break down what these Congress members are signaling as they choose to pass legislation that will benefit their constituents despite GOP infighting. Nov. 8, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
