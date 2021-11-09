CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

South Carolina School Boards Association leaves national group over its letter to Biden

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eA7YQ_0crFDvBp00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina School Boards Association voted Friday to withdraw from the National School Boards Association, heeding a call from nearly three dozen state lawmakers, including Rep. Russell Fry of Horry County.

The move, which is effective immediately, comes after the NSBA wrote a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 29 expressing concerns about the safety of school board members and educators following reports of threats and attacks from those opposing COVID-19 policies in schools.

“Over the past few weeks, SCSBA leadership has carefully monitored NSBA’s actions, advocating and watching for a clear path forward and affirmative steps to address the damage done in relation to NSBA’s September 29 letter to President Joe Biden,” the SCSBA said in a letter to its membership.

In the letter, the SCSBA reassured its members that the move will not affect state-level services and training for school board members that focus on local control and decision-making.

In a Facebook post, Frye called the NSBA’s recent conduct “unacceptable.”

“Despite criticism, including surprisingly from one elected Horry County School Board member, I am proud to stand with my colleagues in the House for parents, for kids and for common sense,” Frye said. “SC has no business being part of an organization so hostile to parents and to our liberties.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

