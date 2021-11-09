CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks Movie Finch Debuts on Apple TV+

By Editor
svdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Original Films has debuted a new movie with Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks called “Finch,” which debuted in select theaters and on Apple TV+ last Friday, November 5. This is the second movie starring Hanks to appear exclusively on Apple TV+ following last year’s Greyhound movie about a...

svdaily.com

Comments / 0

Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Peter Scolari Worth When He Died?

Actor Peter Scolari, most well-known for his role opposite Tom Hanks on the early '80s sitcom "Bossom Buddies," has died, his rep announced on October 22. The television and Broadway actor died from cancer at age 66 after dealing with the illness for two years, according to Variety. Scolari leaves behind four children and wife Tracy Shayne, whom he married in 2013, per Us Weekly.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Tom Hanks mourns ‘Bosom Buddies’ co-star Peter Scolari: ‘We were molecularly connected’

Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his beloved pal. On Tuesday, the actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and opened up about his late "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari. The NBC sitcom, which aired from 1980 until 1982, followed the misadventures of two men who disguise themselves as women so they can live in the very affordable, but female-only Susan B. Anthony Hotel. While the series only lasted for two seasons, it led to a real-life lasting friendship between the two stars.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Tom Hanks Made His TV Debut on The Love Boat

Tracing the humble beginnings of Hollywood icons can be a particularly delightful pop-culture rabbit hole. We've previously explored Angelina Jolie's forgotten music video origins, and Al Pacino's 1968 screen debut in an episode of the shortlived ABC procedural N.Y,P.D.,. With some celebrities it's hard to believe they weren't always on...
TV SHOWS
Ashley County Ledger

Tom Hanks was yelled at by a director for being hungover

Tom Hanks was once yelled at for being hungover at a play rehearsal. Early on his career, the 'Forest Gump' star was a budding stage performer in repertory theatre when the whole company arrived late to rehearsals one morning after a few too many drinks the night before. He said:...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Tom Hanks is alone again in 'Finch,' with only a dog and robot for company

(CNN) — Apple TV+ must really like Tom Hanks, with "Finch" representing the second movie featuring the actor the service scooped up during the pandemic. Like "Greyhound," this one is in a modest affair that would likely have been hard-pressed to make waves in theaters, casting Hanks in a last-man-on-Earth scenario that's part "Cast Away," part "WALL-E." Indeed, although production wrapped before the pandemic, the premise -- which casts Hanks as the title character, a robotics engineer by training, who survives an apocalypse (eventually explained) with only his dog and a newly operative robot -- would have been ideal for shooting under Covid protocols with such a limited cast.
MOVIES
SFGate

Tom Hanks Nearly Destroyed Connor Ratliff's Life. So He Made a Podcast About It

The first time Tom Hanks nearly destroyed Connor Ratliff’s career was on June 12, 2000. The Missouri-born Ratliff, then an aspiring actor in his mid-twenties living in England, landed what he hoped would be a life-changing role in HBO’s World War II epic Band of Brothers, playing Private Zielinski, the aide to the show’s central character, the stoic officer Dick Winters (a young Damian Lewis). The day before he was set to begin filming, he learned that America’s most iconic actor-slash-good-guy — who had developed the miniseries and was directing the episode that featured Zielinski, aptly titled “Crossroads” — wanted him to come back in, essentially to audition again. Worse, Ratliff’s agent’s assistant told him that Hanks felt Ratliff had “dead eyes.”
CELEBRITIES
Antelope Valley Press

Scolari, character actor, dies at 66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway with longtime friend Tom Hanks in “Lucky Guy,” has died. He was 66. Scolari died, Friday morning, in New York...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Tom Hanks’ Sci-Fi Movie ‘Finch’ is One Long, Postapocalyptic ‘OK Boomer’ Meme

He has rescued mermaids, survived being marooned in deep space and on desert islands, matched wits with albino monks and Somali pirates, solved crimes with canines, and won World War II several times over. Yet not even Tom Hanks, national treasure and officially the nicest man in Hollywood USA, can stop the apocalypse. When we meet Finch Weinberg, the title character in this worst-case-scenario handwringer (premiering Nov. 5 on Apple TV+), he’s marching through the desolate, toxic wasteland of downtown St. Louis in a Hazmat suit. He is also singing Don McLean’s “American Pie” while a miniature makeshift droid —...
MOVIES
Lake Geneva Regional News

REVIEW: Tom Hanks makes 'Finch' a remarkable, fun film

Tom Hanks’ best acting partner may be an inanimate object. He proved that in “Cast Away.” Now, he’s doing essentially the same thing in “Finch.”. Like a retrospective of some of his greatest moments, “Finch” lets Hanks draw on those skills that make you laugh, cry and love him even more. Opposite a robot, he's unbeatable.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Finch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Starring Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones (‘X-Men: First Class’), Laura Harrier, Samira Wiley, and Skeet Ulrich, ‘Finch’ is a post-apocalyptic science fiction movie. It revolves around the titular protagonist who is on a quest to search for a new home, accompanied by his dog and an android that he himself built. Unfortunately, the perilous journey throws unexpected challenges in his way, and the ailing inventor is forced to contemplate life-changing existential questions.
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021

Ready to fire up a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video? While the streaming service is jam-packed with titles that can cause one's eyes to glaze over and freeze with that dreaded sensation of "choice paralysis," we here at Collider have got your back. As a new slate of titles is added to the service, we've sourced through this new batch to provide you the cream of the crop, the movies you can be sure are worth your time. Here are the seven best new movies on Amazon Prime Video this November 2021, movies that cover a range of genre, tone, and vibe.
MOVIES
Variety

Jake McDorman, Jon Jon Briones, Sepideh Moafi Among Cast Added to FX’s ‘Class of ’09’

FX’s upcoming limited series “Class of ’09” has added Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman, Rosalind Eleazar and Raúl Castillo to the cast. Additionally, Sunu Gonera is set to direct the first two episodes. The eight-episode series is a suspense thriller that spans three decades and is told across three distinct but interweaving timelines in order to examine the nature of justice, humanity and the choices people make that define their lives and legacy. One of these timelines will be the near future when the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence. The...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Tom Hanks reveals his 3 favorite Tom Hanks movies

In a recent conversation on the Bill Simmons podcast, Tom Hanks ranks the three films that were his favorites to work on: “A League of Their Own,” “Cast Away” and “Cloud Atlas.”Nov. 10, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
KICK AM 1530

Tom Hanks New Movie ‘Finch’ Begins in Post-Apocalyptic St. Louis

I just watched the new Tom Hanks movie "Finch". It's an excellent flick which has an unexpectedly local connection. It begins in a post-apocalyptic St. Louis. Seriously. I hate spoilers and advise you watch this yourself if you have the ability to. "Finch" just became available on Apple TV+. However, I can give you the initial backstory which really doesn't give anything vital away and that's the fact that "Finch" begins in a (hopefully) future St. Louis after it has been devasted by a cataclysmic event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

