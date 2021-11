Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Now this one is something that I had always thought was completely made up. This is a Flatau device. The Flatau device was made to be accompanied by a sidearm of some sort that was modified with a large rimmed stud on the side. In this case, a Colt Single Action Army is the sidearm in question. The Flatau device was intended to not only eliminate the need for a holster and potentially free up some money for the user but also make the sidearm capable of being fired from the hip position quickly. I remember seeing something like this in the movie The Quick and The Dead so I always thought it was movie magic!

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 3 DAYS AGO