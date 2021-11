The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will look to maintain at least a share of the Mid-American East Division lead when they take on the Ohio Bobcats in a MACtion battle on Tuesday. The RedHawks (4-4, 3-1 MAC), who are tied for first with Kent State, have struggled on the road, going 1-4. The Bobcats (1-7, 1-3), who are tied with Akron for fourth in the division, are 0-4 at home in 2021. Miami (Ohio) has won two in a row, while Ohio has dropped three straight.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO