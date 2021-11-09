Ravens Week 9 Snap Count Analysis

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Sunday’s games - Kevin Patra. No lead is safe against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Trailing by 14 points two separate times, Baltimore didn’t blink. After giving up a kick return for a touchdown to open the third quarter, going down 24-10, the Ravens ripped off 21 unanswered points to take the lead and eventually get to overtime. Jackson was superb once again in the second half and OT. The QB overcame some early bad throws, missed deep connections and lack of help in the ground game to toy with a tired Vikings defense late. Jackson went 27-of-41 passing for 266 yards, three TDs, two INTs, and led the Ravens with 120 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Jackson found Marquise Brown (9/116) repeatedly short, putting the ball in spots where the wideout could gobble up YAC. In overtime, Jackson overcame a bad-luck INT on a tremendous defensive effort by Anthony Barr. The Ravens D forced a three-and-out, and Jackson and the offense took care of the rest, getting into field-goal range for another Justin Tucker game-winner. Jackson once again showed that even when Baltimore’s offense struggles for stretches, it can get hot in a hurry and lean on defenses.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO