Ravens Week 9 Snap Count Analysis

By Vasilis Lericos
baltimorebeatdown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens earned their six win of the season with another dramatic comeback in Week 9. Their 34-31 overtime victory against the Vikings kept them atop the AFC North. The wide receiver corps has developed into a major strength of the team. Marquise Brown powered the passing offense...

Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
Ravens vs. Vikings: Inactives and Game Thread

The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) look to get back on track against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) as they return from their bye week and close out their home stand at M&T Bank Stadium. With 90 minutes before game time, the inactives lists for both teams have been released. For the Ravens,...
Ravens Looking to Regain Control of AFC North after Bengals Lesson

The Ravens entered Week 7 on a five-game winning streak, with a potential to open the season with a 6-1 record before their bye week. Regrettably, this did not happen. The Bengals outplayed them on all sides of the ball, and they lost 41-17 at home, their worst loss of the season.
Ravens vs. Vikings: Bold predictions

The Baltimore Ravens return from their bye week to face the Minnesota Vikings. The Ravens will look to rebound from their disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The staff of Baltimore Beatdown gives their bold predictions for the game. Joshua Reed. The well-rested Ravens will continue their trend of post-bye...
As injuries mount around the league, the Ravens are getting healthy at the right time

No team was hit harder and earlier with the injury bug at start of the 2021 regular season than the Baltimore Ravens. Even after it got underway, the ravaging didn’t stop. Despite losing several stars, starters, and key rotational pieces on both sides of the ball, the Ravens went 5-2 through the first seven weeks of the season. They emerged from their Week 8 bye sitting alone on top of the AFC North division standings.
Report: Ravens tried to trade for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

According to NFL reporter Ian Rappoport, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta inquired about several notable players ahead of last week’s trade deadline. That included negotiations to acquire Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard. The deal never came to fruition, as the Dolphins reportedly wanted at least a first-round pick and...
Ravens promote Nick Boyle to 53-man roster; make a handful of other roster moves

Victory Monday was a little bittersweet for the Baltimore Ravens. While they officially welcomed veteran tight end, Nick Boyle, back to the active 53-man roster, they had to place starting safety DeShon Elliott on season-ending injured reserve. Elliott suffered a torn pectoral and bicep muscle in the team’s overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings.
DeShon Elliott out for remainder of season with torn biceps and pectoral muscles

The Baltimore Ravens came out on top of their interconference matchup with the Minnesota Vikings 34-31 in overtime but it came at a cost. Starting free safety DeShon Elliott will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn biceps and pectoral muscle late in the game. Elliott...
Ravens News 11/8: Win is a Win and more

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Sunday’s games - Kevin Patra. No lead is safe against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Trailing by 14 points two separate times, Baltimore didn’t blink. After giving up a kick return for a touchdown to open the third quarter, going down 24-10, the Ravens ripped off 21 unanswered points to take the lead and eventually get to overtime. Jackson was superb once again in the second half and OT. The QB overcame some early bad throws, missed deep connections and lack of help in the ground game to toy with a tired Vikings defense late. Jackson went 27-of-41 passing for 266 yards, three TDs, two INTs, and led the Ravens with 120 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Jackson found Marquise Brown (9/116) repeatedly short, putting the ball in spots where the wideout could gobble up YAC. In overtime, Jackson overcame a bad-luck INT on a tremendous defensive effort by Anthony Barr. The Ravens D forced a three-and-out, and Jackson and the offense took care of the rest, getting into field-goal range for another Justin Tucker game-winner. Jackson once again showed that even when Baltimore’s offense struggles for stretches, it can get hot in a hurry and lean on defenses.
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens snap-count analysis: Offense shoulders a heavy load while veterans Jimmy Smith, Pernell McPhee hardly play in win over Vikings

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Minnesota Vikings 11/7/21 Alejandro Villanueva T 98 Ben Powers G 98 Kevin Zeitler G 98 Bradley Bozeman C 98 Tyre Phillips T 98 Lamar Jackson QB 98 Marquise Brown WR 80 Mark Andrews TE 77 Rashod Bateman WR 65 Patrick Ricard FB 61 Devonta Freeman RB 57 Devin Duvernay WR 41 Eric Tomlinson TE 34 Le’Veon Bell RB 23 Ty’Son Williams RB 18 Miles Boykin WR 13 Josh ...
Ravens Week 9 Rookie Report: Bateman balls out, Stephens steps up

The Baltimore Ravens had most of the healthy members from their 2021 rookie class active for their thrilling 34-31 overtime victory at home over the Minnesota Vikings. Of all the first-year players that suited up for the game, the first one drafted shined the brightest. Their active list included wide...
Ravens News 11/9: High-Powered Attack and more

Ravens Flashing High-Powered Attack - Todd Karpovich. The Ravens amassed 500 yards of offense against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. It was also the fourth time in eight games the Ravens have scored 30 or more points. Baltimore’s offense is ranked second in the NFL with 427.9 yards per...
Baltimore Ravens
Unsung Heroes from the Ravens’ Week 9 overtime win over Vikings

In Week 6, Baltimore Ravens welcomed the Minnesota Vikings to town for a purple reign showdown. The home team recovered from a sluggish start, rallied back and came away with a overtime victory thanks in large part to some of their less-heralded players on both sides of the ball. This...
VikingsTerritory

Snap Reactions after Ravens-Vikings

From a suggestion by a reader, we author a “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. Time is up. Barring a lengthy win streak, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will be terminated inside...
AFC North Recap: Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season is now in the rearview mirror. All four teams in the AFC North sit above .500 through the first nine weeks. As they have many times this season, the Baltimore Ravens fell to an early deficit on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite trailing by 14 points twice in the game, the Ravens rallied to pull off an overtime win, improving to 6-2 and maintaining their division lead.
Ravens vs. Dolphins final: 3 Winners and a whole lot of losers

The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) get their butts handed to them by the Miami Dolphins (3-7). It was a putrid affair by the Ravens who, at best, struggled in all three phases. At worst, they were completely outclassed. The final score: 10-22. Winners. Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland Browns. Any team vying for...
Ravens vs. Dolphins: Key matchups

Following their comeback win in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings, the Baltimore Ravens now face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Here some key matchups to watch for in the Week 10 matchup. Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman vs. Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. The improved play from the...
Marquise Brown is finally blossoming into an elite playmaker

Sitting on a 6-2 record entering Week 10 of the 2021 season, one of the main reasons for the Baltimore Ravens’ recent success has been their production and explosiveness on offense. Leaving aside the performances of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s playing MVP-caliber football, the Ravens are enjoying the breakout season...
4 takeaways from the Ravens’ 10-22 loss to the Dolphins

The Ravens fell victim to the classic “trap game” on Thursday night, falling to the Dolphins in Miami by a score of 22-10. Both teams struggled offensively for most of the game but the Dolphins made a few more plays when it mattered most. It was a difficult watch and...
Exhaustion evident in Ravens loss vs. Dolphins

The loss against a 2-7 Miami Dolphins team is inexcusable; this is not an apologist hit-piece on the schedule-makers as the sole reason for the Ravens’ defeat. The Dolphins also were given only four days to prepare against a ‘superior’ Baltimore Ravens team competing for the top seed in the AFC. But, it was evident this team was gassed and I think there’s evidence to show for it.
