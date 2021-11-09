CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Out of Gas: Doc Rivers Describes What Went Wrong for Sixers vs. Knicks

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPKbu_0crFChpQ00

Despite being short-handed, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a nearly perfect two-week stretch before playing Monday night's game against the New York Knicks. After winning six-straight games, wrapping up a perfect 4-0 week last week, the 76ers kicked off the start of a back-to-back on Monday by falling short to the Knicks.

Monday's game was never going to be an easy one considering the circumstances. As the 76ers had Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe in the NBA health and safety protocol, they also planned to rest the star center Joel Embiid.

As it turned out, Embiid became the fourth member of the Sixers to test positive for COVID-19, leaving him guaranteed to be ruled out on Monday night. Although the Sixers got a starter back in the mix as Danny Green returned to the lineup after missing the last three games, the veteran's presence wasn't enough to make a difference.

All game long, the Knicks had control of the matchup on Monday. After outscoring the Sixers by seven points in the opening quarter, it seemed New York was ready to bury the Sixers early as they held a lead as big as 19 points in the first half and led by 14 points going into halftime.

But Philly wasn't ready to accept defeat. With a big third quarter, the Sixers outscored the Knicks 25-14, bringing the game within one possession. While the Sixers put up a respectable effort while undermanned, they just couldn't pull out in front whenever they got close to completing the comeback.

"I actually thought we ran out of gas several times," said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers after the game. "It was funny, in the first half, I thought we got unbelievably open shots. You could just see the heavy legs. What is this, our fifth game in eight nights? Tomorrow will be our sixth game in nine nights. Short-handed, so it is what it is."

Playing without key players in the lineup is nothing new for the Sixers this season. While it's certainly not ideal to consistently miss key rotational players, the 76ers have learned how to play team-ball, and on Monday, six of the eight players who took the floor scored in double digits, which was a promising sign for Rivers.

"I love the effort," Rivers continued. "I thought fatigue was an absolute factor tonight for us. We got the lead. I thought that was a big stretch. We went small, we're making a run, and then Danny [Green] had to come out. And that made us go too small. So, there were little things in the game where I thought that I liked. And honestly, I thought we had a lot of good shots that just didn't go in. Part of that is fatigue."

Win streaks don't last forever in the NBA, and it seemed the Sixers were due for a tough loss sooner than later. Now, they got it as they fell short to the Knicks 103-96 on Monday. With that loss, the Sixers move to 8-3 and have a quick turnaround matchup as they are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
All 76ers

Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle Remain Out for Sixers' Rematch vs. Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with a ton of setbacks lately. Although they've been shorthanded since the season started as their All-Star point guard Ben Simmons has continued to sit out for personal reasons, the team has seen its fair of physical injuries and even COVID-related illnesses keeping players off the floor.
NBA
All 76ers

76ers vs. Knicks: Player Observations from Sixers' Monday Night Loss

After wrapping up a perfect week by going 4-0, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked off the new week with a tough matchup against the always-physical New York Knicks. Going into Monday's game, the Sixers knew they would be without Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle as they remain in the NBA's health and safety protocol.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
All 76ers

Doc Rivers Offers Concerning Update on Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers planned to play without Joel Embiid on Monday night as they host the New York Knicks. Considering Embiid played three games in six nights, including a back-to-back last Wednesday and Thursday, the Sixers decided to give the All-Star center a rest night on Monday before facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.
NBA
All 76ers

76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up the past week with a perfect 4-0 record. However, the week was far from perfect. In every matchup over the past week, the Sixers were forced to shake up their starting lineup as players dealt with injury and COVID-related setbacks. Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The New York Knicks
Reuters

With Joel Embiid out, Knicks end Sixers' win streak

Julius Randle scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lift the visiting New York Knicks past the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 on Monday. RJ Barrett added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Evan Fournier had 11 points and Immanuel Quickley contributed 10 for the Knicks, who rebounded after a 17-point loss Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Will Rest vs. New York Knicks on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss a key starter when they take on the New York Knicks on Monday night at home. According to a team official, Joel Embiid is set to rest against the Knicks as the team is coming off of a difficult stretch with three games in six days, which included a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday.
NBA
All 76ers

Danny Green Could Return vs. Knicks on Monday

Danny Green hasn't been off to an ideal start to the 2021-2022 NBA season. As the veteran sharpshooter struggled to get a rhythm going on the offensive end, the issues piled on as he suffered a hamstring injury during a matchup last week. As the Sixers hosted the Portland Trail...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Yardbarker

Danny Green Returns to Sixers' Short-Handed Lineup vs. Knicks

After wrapping a successful four-game stretch last week, the road doesn't get much easier for the Philadelphia 76ers. With the New York Knicks in town for the first time this season, the Sixers will look to keep their hot streak going as they are in the midst of a six-game winning streak.
NBA
All 76ers

Seth Curry Questionable vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The hits won't stop coming for the Philadelphia 76ers. As the team is set to host the defending NBA champions on Tuesday night for the second half of a back-to-back, the Sixers have another key player who could potentially miss the matchup in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry. Curry, who hasn't...
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy