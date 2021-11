Whenever Justin Verlander decides to retire, he will have a plaque waiting for him in Cooperstown five years later. But the 38-year-old isn't ready to hang it up just yet. After missing the entire 2021 season to rehab from Tommy John surgery, Verlander plans to play in '22, with the hope of regaining the form that made him one of the best starting pitchers of a generation. It remains to be seen which uniform he'll don next year, as the righty is now a free agent.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO