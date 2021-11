With the latest frustrating effort in the books and their continuously bad patterns failing to cease, James Borrego summed up the Charlotte Hornets’ situation. “We are a ways away from what we need to be,” the coach said. “The 3-0 start feels like a ways ago. But we are capable of that. We can play at that level. We’ve shown that. We’ve just got to be more consistent with our effort, our execution.”

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO