Tuesday's Market Minute: Previewing DoorDash Earnings

Tuesday starts the big box retail earnings kickoff with Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) before the market open. According to Zacks, Walmart has had strong earnings surprises for three of the last four quarters, with an average upside of 14.32%. It makes one wonder if they have something up their sleeve for this quarter. Walmart+ recently teamed up with American Express, where American Express U.S. Consumer Platinum Card members who use their card to purchase a Walmart+ membership, will receive a monthly credit for the membership. Walmart+ benefits include free shipping. Home Depot had a positive earnings surprise of 2.26% last quarter, the smallest of the last four quarters. Will it eke out another earnings surprise this quarter, or will the diminishing trend take it down to consensus?

RETAIL ・ 21 HOURS AGO