CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Payntr Golf Shoes

By Ed Travis
calgolfnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayntr Golf, a new shoe brand, says they designed their footwear based on analysis of swing biomechanics to create a shoe that comfortably supports the foot and enhances performance to maximize impact speed. Fast Facts PAYNTR X 001 F Golf Shoes. Lightweight (24 oz. pair) Spikeless—nubs vary by location....

calgolfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

Best Golf Shoes: Top Picks For Beginners, Comfort, And More

Stay balanced during your swing with these amazing golf shoes. There's a lot to consider when searching for the best golf shoes, especially as it can be difficult to determine how much to spend and what kind of features you get for your money. Thankfully, we've done some of the...
GOLF
Delaware County Daily Times

Soles Shoes brings sneakers, shoes and athletic garb to Pottstown

POTTSTOWN — When Tamika Malachi and her family began talking about opening a business in Pottstown, the talk quickly turned to shoes and clothing. At the end of July — about eight months after the family began planning — Soles Shoes opened at 866 E. High Street in Pottstown. The space was formerly a barbershop, and occupies about 1,000 square feet.
POTTSTOWN, PA
TrendHunter.com

Streetwear-Inspired Golf Apparel

Newly launched Californian golf brand Students has unveiled its first inaugural clothing collection titled 'First On The Tee Box Collection.' According to the company, the new capsule aims to communicate Students' laid-back ethos, which sees the brand merge the world's golf and streetwear. The collection consists of a wide range...
golfmonthly.com

Best adidas Codechaos Shoe Deals

A brand that has been making some of the best golf shoes for a while now, adidas is never one to shy away from making outlandish and unique designs to help you stand out. The adidas Codechaos golf shoe is a prime example of this. Regularly worn out on Tour...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Propulsion#Payntr Golf Shoes#Black Gray Black#White Gray Red#Gray Charcoal Black#Wyntk Based#Tpu#Dtc
WGN TV

Best dress shoes for girls

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many events require you to put away your comfy, casual tennis shoes in exchange for dress shoes. For fancier events, there are a number of girls’ dress shoe styles perfect for the occasion. Most girls’ dress shoes are smaller versions of womens’ dress shoes. When looking for the best pair, keep in mind where they will be worn, as this dictates the style, color and type of sole you’ll need. Most of all, the best dress shoes for girls will fit well, helping ensure they are comfortable for wear throughout the entire event.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Peach-Themed Basketball Shoes

Basketball superstar Trae Young has teamed up with adidas to release the 'Peach Tree' basketball sneaker. The new sneaker will be released alongside the NBA player's two other slushy-inspired silhouettes -- also collaborations with adidas -- revealed earlier this month. According to Young, the new sneakers were inspired by the...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
TrendHunter.com

Shoe Refurbishment Programs

Ugg launched a brand-new footwear refurbishment program called Uggrenew in partnership with shoe repair company NuShoe that offers three levels of repair. Created for the brand's Classic Boots style, customers can receive three levels of support to preserve the life of their shoes, all of which provide steam cleaning, stain and odor removal and leather conditioning services.
APPAREL
architecturaldigest.com

The Best Shoes to Wear Indoors

Welcome to the extended version of my weekly newsletter, House Call (and if you aren’t subscribed, what are you waiting for?). This is where I spend some time pondering a theme, answering a question, and helping you shop smarter—or at least find some new inspiration. Reach out if you ever need recommendations. I’m happy to search the internet for the most specific furnishings, decor, and knickknacks.
APPAREL
golfmonthly.com

Ecco Women's Biom Hybrid 3 Golf Shoe Review

ECCO Women's Biom Hybrid 3... ECCO Women's Biom Hybrid 3... ECCO Women's Biom Hybrid 3... The shoes showcase Ecco’s Tri-Fi-Grip giving 3 different zones within the sole. One for stability (yet without the feeling of rigidity), one to promise durability and a shoe that will last and the final one for rotation - their rotation plate. This makes them flexible in multiple directions giving an almost barefoot feel and ease of movement throughout the swing.
GOLF
Footwear News

The 10 Best Adidas Walking Shoes, According to a Podiatrist

When you walk a lot, you need a sneaker that’s comfy, supportive and looks great with all of your favorite clothes. That can be a tough feat normally, but I’ve found that more times than not, my Adidas sneakers fit the bill. My Adidas Superstars and Stan Smiths have taken me through miles of wear in New York city, with the latter style being worn by practically everyone these days. Needless to say, Adidas is a classic brand, and like its top running shoes, the brand has nailed the casual walking sneaker. For over 80 years, Adidas has pioneered shoes for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRON4

Best women’s water shoe

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Playing, exercising and spending time with your loved ones in and around the water can be exciting and satisfying, but when engaging in such activities, it’s important to take precautions — and that includes protecting your feet. Sharp rocks, hidden shards of glass and more can easily slice and dice your feet right up. But wearing regular shoes in such situations can be uncomfortable, and they take forever to dry. A pair of women’s water shoes can help you focus on having a good time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA Today

True Linkswear x Foray Golf: Queen of Clubs Limited Edition Knit II shoe

True Linkswear and Foray Golf have teamed up to create a unique and comfortable shoe named the Queen of Clubs Limited Edition Knit II. This shoe features original artwork and small details that round out the QOC theme. “When we set out to create our first-ever women’s exclusive release, we...
APPAREL
ecowatch.com

Are Biodegradable Shoes the Future of Footwear?

At Reebok's Innovation Lab in Boston, MA, engineers are working to create sustainable footwear. The shoes will be made 100% from plants with zero plastic, and, hopefully, be fully biodegradable so you can bury them in your backyard, Fast Company reported. Currently, many shoes are made of leather and petroleum-based...
BOSTON, MA
shop-eat-surf.com

Etnies Reveals New Snow Shoes

Etnies Pro Snowboard Team Rider and Environmental Activist Jeremy Jones wears his signature etnies Jameson HTW through the ice, snow and cold water he faces in daily life. Courtesy of etnies. SPONSOR. Designed for winter weather, the new etnies winterized collection the brand is launching today features water-resistant uppers, insulation...
APPAREL
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Rakish, “New Shoe Maneuver”

Artist: Rakish (Maura Shawn Scanlin, fiddle & Conor Hearn, guitar) Hometown: Boston-Based (Conor is from Washington D.C., Maura is from Boone, North Carolina) In Their Words: “This tune formed during a phase in which I was exploring the possibilities of three-part tune writing. There’s something about adding a third section that opens a tune up to more melodic and harmonic variety that is so hard to beat. The tune stems from the language of the bagpipes; it draws on much of the compact and cyclical melodic ideas that are at the center of the piping style. The idea for the name came about when I went over to Conor’s place to play some music and discovered that we’d both bought pretty much identical new running shoes without talking to one another about it. The title is a reflection of that coincidence. We had a really special time getting to make the live video of this track, which is the first single off of our upcoming album, Counting Down the Hours. It was filmed at a great neighborhood gallery near us called Gallery 263 on one of the last hot days of the summer with Dan Jentzen filming and Peter Atkinson audio engineering.” — Maura Shawn Scanlin, Rakish.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Woman leaves glowing review for Amazon leggings after they stayed intact when she fell down a mountain

Before making any purchase online, it’s always best to check out the reviews beforehand. And when it comes to sourcing the perfect pair of leggings, it’s even more crucial to prevent yet another poor-quality pair from being thrown in the bin.Thanks to one woman named Cory, the search for the holy grail of leggings is officially over after she put the pants to the ultimate test. In an Amazon review that has since gone viral and spread across social media, she shared two hilarious photos of herself mid-fall when she fell down the side of a mountain during a...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy