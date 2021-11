If you are one of the people who is developing your Personal Brand , something essential in this era, it is essential that you know the value of Pattern F. The name was given by Jakob Nielsen and his team from the Nielsen Norman Group company, who have dedicated themselves to studying what is called “eye tracking” in users who read in digital formats. And they discovered that there is a pattern in common, since it is made in the form of F. They detected what is called a "heat map", the hottest areas of reading on the web.

