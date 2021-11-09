CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Palantir Shares Are Falling

By Henry Khederian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. Palantir reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share which met the analyst...

Related
Benzinga

Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is trading higher Friday in sympathy with Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL), which reported its third-quarter financial results and announced a share repurchase program. Sundial reported quarterly net earnings of $11.3 million Canadian dollars ($8.99 million), which is up from a loss of CAD$71.4 million year-over-year. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Palantir Stock Is Down Big This Week

Palantir posted strong Q3 results, but it wasn't enough for the market. Shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) have lost ground following the company's third-quarter earnings release. The stock is down roughly 12.4% since last Friday's close as of 2 p.m. EST in today's session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Sundial Growers Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) is trading higher Friday after the company reported its third-quarter financial results and announced a share repurchase program. Sundial reported quarterly net earnings of $11.3 million Canadian dollars ($8.99 million), which is up from a loss of CAD$71.4 million year-over-year. The company reported quarterly adjusted EBITDA of CAD$10.5 million, which is up from an adjusted EBITDA loss of CAD$4.4 million year-over-year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Tilray Shares Are Rising Today

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is trading higher Friday on continued legalization hopes amid a Republican-leg marijuana legalization bill. The stock is also moving in sympathy with Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL), which reported its third-quarter financial results and announced a share repurchase program. Sundial reported quarterly net earnings of $11.3 million Canadian...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palantir Technologies#Pltr
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.38% to $231.19 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $266.30 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Array Technologies Shares Are Rising

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire STI Norland. The company also reported third-quarter results. Array Technologies reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 5 cents. Array Technologies also reported quarterly sales of $192.10 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $203.45 million by 6%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock moved upwards by 49.69% to $5.03 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.4 million, which is 5174.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.7 million. Kura...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Did Oncorus Shares Slump To 52-Week Low Today?

Oncorus Inc (NASDAQ: ONCR) shares slumped after the company reported initial data for its investigational cancer therapy ONCR-177 from a Phase 1 trial in heavily pretreated patients with advanced, injectable solid tumors. ONCR-177 is a Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) product candidate. In the dose-escalation portion of the trial, ONCR-17 was...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)?

Q Does NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for NewLake Capital Partners. When is NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) reporting earnings?. A. NewLake Capital Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. Q. Is NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) going to split?. A. There is no...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why DoorDash Shares Continue To Move Higher Today

DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) is trading higher Friday on continued strength after the company late Tuesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and issued guidance. DoorDash reported quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.18 billion. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 30 cents per share. DoorDash...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Team Shares Drop

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.42% to 36,071.48 while the NASDAQ rose 0.84% to 15,835.89. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.61% to 4,677.60. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,693,510 cases with around 780,770 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,414,180 cases and 462,690 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,926,520 COVID-19 cases with 610,320 deaths. In total, there were at least 252,785,840 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,098,390 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Marqeta Is Rising

Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) shares are trading higher Friday amid continued volatility following Wednesday's better-than-expected third-quarter results. On Wednesday Marqeta reported quarterly losses of 8 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 13 cents per share by 38.5%. Marqeta reported quarterly sales of $131.51 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $119.56 million by 10%. This is a 56% increase over sales of $84.31 million in the same period last year.
OAKLAND, CA
Benzinga

William Blair Thinks This Cloud Computing Firm's Shares Are 'Undervalued'

William Blair analyst James Breen initiated coverage on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) with an Outperform rating and no price target. DigitalOcean is a comprehensive cloud platform designed to simplify cloud infrastructure for developers, start-ups, and small to midsize businesses, Breen tells investors in a research note. The analyst believes the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Intercure (INCR)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercure. When is Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) reporting earnings?. Intercure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. There is no upcoming split for Intercure. Q. What sector and industry does Intercure (INCR) operate in?. A. Intercure is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Werner Enterprises Plans To Buyback Up To 6M Shares, Declares Dividend

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 3, 2022. Additionally, the Board authorized a new stock repurchase program for up to 6 million shares of its common stock. Following the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

New Gold Up 10% Following Earnings Beat, But Analyst Remains Skeptical

New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD) shares gained more than 10% on Friday after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat, but at least one analyst remains skeptical of the gold producer’s long-term upside. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Michael Jalonen reiterated his Underperform rating and $1.25 price target for New...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is Bit Digital a Short-Squeeze Stock?

I always feel like an imposter when I write about cryptocurrency because I don't understand the technology. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is a cryptocurrency miner. I don't know what that means, actually. Nobody is digging in the dirt. I got that part. I don't know why the heck they decided to call themselves "miners." The last thing I want to invest in is a gold mine. "I got a map to the gold! Invest in me!" No thanks.
STOCKS
Detroit, MI
