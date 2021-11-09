CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Penguins settle suit over ex-coach accused of assault

By AP
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins have settled a federal lawsuit filed by a former minor league assistant coach and his wife.

Jarrod and Erin Skalde alleged the team’s former top minor league coach sexually assaulted and harassed her in 2018.

Their lawsuit also said team officials sought to keep the matter quiet while terminating AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach Clark Donatelli in 2019.

Lawyers for Jarrod and Erin Skalde did not release details of the settlement.

The team says in a statement it took prompt action when informed of the allegations more than two years ago.

