Whether or not to hedge your bets is mostly a matter of ego and mindset. Many bettors — but certainly not all — will avoid hedging and try to talk you out of it. Sometimes it’s because they don’t want to upset any positive ~vibes~ if a wager is going well, other times it’s because they don’t want to sacrifice potential profits. Sometimes it just simply comes down to pride.

GAMBLING ・ 10 DAYS AGO