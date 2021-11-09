CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

State Police: Massive traffic backup along I-57

By Cassandra Smith
 3 days ago

(UPDATE 9:42 p.m. on 11/09/21) — Work has concluded for the evening on I-57 South at Milepost 235.5. Although traffic is flowing, drivers are still advised to avoid the area.

Recovery and cleanup efforts will resume tomorrow at 9 a.m.

(UPDATE 5:09 p.m. on 11/09/21) — Work continues to be done on I-57 South at Milepost 235.5 and a significant traffic backup has occurred.

Officials advise drivers to avoid this area and seek an alternate route.

They said long waits and unexpected stopping in this area will continue for the next one and a half to two hours as recovery efforts continue.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said there is a massive traffic backup after a semi rollover Tuesday morning.

In a news release, troopers said it happened on I-57, just north of I-72. Traffic was reduced to one lane. Troopers stated the backups are “a result of vehicles slowing to take video of the scene.” They continued to say the backup is up to I-74 and creating backups on I-74 because of ramp restrictions.

Troopers are asking drivers to find other routes when possible. “Also, please do not slow to a crawl to capture pictures or video, this only causes further backups and the potential for more crashes,” said troopers. “Consider your fellow motorists, please.”

