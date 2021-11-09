CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Parents Facing Childcare Crisis As 156 Sacramento Daycare Centers Folded During Pandemic

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As more people prepare to go back to work in person, there’s growing concern about the lack of child care options. “The waiting list I’ve heard has been kind of long,” said working mom Manuela Dominguez. Dominguez returned to her workplace four months ago and is...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Parkland To Offer Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – Parkland Health & Hospital Systems announced on November 10 that it is immediately offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children between 5 and 11-years-old. The announcement follows an update to Center for Disease Control guidelines that states that the Pfizer shot is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11. Parents can vaccinate their children without an appointment at the Ellis Davis Field House on Polk Street in Dallas between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The vaccine is also available for children above the age of 14 who have a Parkland MyChart account at most of...
DALLAS, TX
WREG

Health director pleads with parents to get their kids vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the Governor versus local health agencies Wednesday as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he is preparing to sign legislation that could mean an end to most mask mandates in schools, but the Shelby County Health Director is firing back and pleading with parents to get their children vaccinated. The massive COVID-19 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
CBS Minnesota

8th Minnesota School Staffer Dies Of COVID, Matching Death Toll Of All Last School Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An eighth school staff member in Minnesota has died of COVID-19 since the start of the school year roughly 10 weeks ago. Minnesota Department of Health data released Thursday shows that one school staffer died of the virus in the last week. The data doesn’t show where the staffer worked. The number of COVID-19 school staff deaths this year now matches the staff death toll of all last school year. In total, 16 staffers have succumbed to the disease since August of 2020. Denise Specht, the president of the Education Minnesota union, said that every COVID-related death in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Cancels Nov. 19 Classes, Beginning Thanksgiving Break A Day Early

(CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday it will cancel Nov. 19 classes to start the Thanksgiving Break a day early. Superintendent Alex Marrero says the district made the decision because he’s seen how stressful and draining the year has already been for students, teachers and staff. He encouraged everyone to care for themselves and to take advantage of the day to get children vaccinated. “Please consider using this additional time to take advantage of the opportunity to have family members vaccinated,” Marrero shared in a newsletter. “This is so critical to providing the healthiest learning conditions possible and ensuring our schools...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Sacramento, CA
Education
Local
California Government
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Governor Signs Executive Order To Allow Any Resident 18 & Older Access To A Booster Shot

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has made it clear every Coloradan who is 18 or older can get a booster shot, regardless of any federal COVID guidance. He signed an executive order declaring Colorado as high risk for exposure. That means people who are 6 months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — and those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago — can get a booster shot. Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say that will help reduce transmission and help prevent hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed as the state experiences a surge in delta variant coronavirus infections. Booster shots previously were available for those 65 and older, adults with special medical conditions and those at high risk of exposure at the workplace or elsewhere to the virus. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
COLORADO STATE
KSBW.com

Trick-or-treating during the pandemic

It's that time of year for masks of all different shapes and sizes: Halloween. However, with the pandemic, many spooky festivities were canceled last year. More than a year in, we asked how people would be navigating Halloween during COVID-19. “On Sunday, I am going to go trick-or-treating…and we’re going...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmra.org

Local daycare centers feel effects of 'Great Resignation'

Some childcare centers in our area are bearing the brunt of the 'Great Resignation.' WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. On a recent morning at Arcoiris Day Care in Harrisonburg, a small pack of kids played tag with their teachers and scooted around in Little Tikes cars. Owner Paloma Saucedo started the business out of her home a little more than two years ago, because she needed childcare for her youngest, Emma.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
Person
Denise Lee
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Continue To Rise, Unvaccinated Patients Partly Driving The Increase

DENVER (CBS4) – As hospitalizations climb in Colorado, hospitals continue to struggle with stress on their systems. According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday, more than 1,400 patients are currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19. And with more boosters getting into arms, it has many asking, why? CBS4’s Mekialaya White asked two local experts to weigh in. “I don’t know that anyone has one answer as to why things are getting worse right now,” said National Jewish Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carrie Horn. “Right now in Colorado, what we’re seeing is that hospitals are full...
COLORADO STATE
Anchorage Daily News

Homeschooling – again – during the pandemic

I am homeschooling my kids, 7 and 11, again. Packed in that seemingly innocuous statement is all the joy and rage that would fill the back of ten semi-trucks: the cinnamon-y pumpkin bread I baked with my younger daughter, the Facebook picture of my daughter’s best friend at school and the sob she let out when she saw it, inside is the decision to not travel to Nebraska for a funeral, and the awful conversation when I asked my oldest, dearest friend if she was vaccinated. Inside is the coffee shop I won’t go to again because it closed, the email I don’t know how to answer because, no, my family can’t go to an unmasked public event. Inside are friendships not lost, but on an 18-month pause, and friendships found in private Facebook groups where we weigh and measure how to keep our kids socialized and safe.
ANCHORAGE, AK
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Officials Plan For Rationing Care At Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado health care providers are creating protocols for treatment in the event they need to start rationing care. State Epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy says, if the rate of adults getting COVID-19 booster shots doesn’t improve, Colorado will have more than 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID by the first of the year. That would be the most the state has had during the pandemic. (credit: CBS) Dr. Anuj Mehta developed a draft plan that no one wants to see implemented. It would prioritize who gets treated at the hospital and who gets sent home. While it is still preliminary, the initial draft...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Daycare#Pandemic
psychologytoday.com

The Complicated Experience of Parent-Child Estrangement During the Pandemic

Estranged adult children experienced multiple ambivalences about contact from their parents during the pandemic. When parents reached out, the majority of estranged adult children found it to be unwelcome. Some adult children, however, felt that contact was both welcome and unwelcome, depending on whether they felt pressure to reconcile. It...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ocmomblog.com

Staying Safe During a Pandemic: A Quick Guide for Students and Parents

The coronavirus pandemic has upended most of 2020 and 2021, but Singapore is slowly but surely getting back on its feet. Late in September, the national government has declared that it is adopting a strategy of living with COVID—that is, restrictions will be gradually eased as the country starts treating COVID-19 as an endemic disease. It’s worth noting that by the end of August 2021, 80% of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated. More than 4.5 million people in the country have completed their vaccines under the national vaccination program, and more than 400 thousand individuals have also received their booster shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Really Hard And Really Tiring’: COVID Surge Taking Large Toll On Rural Minnesota Hospitals

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (WCCO) — Climbing COVID-19 cases are taking a toll on small Minnesota hospitals. Doctors in some rural parts of the state says it’s the worst they’ve seen it. WCCO traveled to Sauk Centre where finding a hospital bed to get better for weeks has been a struggle. Susan Rutten has spent the last five days at CentraCare’s Sauk Centre hospital with COVID-19. The 65-year-old says she didn’t know what to believe when it came to the vaccine. “I was torn between some people telling me to, some people telling me not to,” Rutten said. With the help of monoclonal antibodies, she...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dorchester school releases updated safety protocols days after teacher assaulted by student

BOSTON — Days after Henderson School Principal Patricia Lampron was assaulted by a 16-year-old student during dismissal, the Dorchester-based public school announced updated safety protocols and support systems for the school community. Those new safety protocols are meant to focus on arrival and dismissal times at Henderson. Henderson staff will...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy