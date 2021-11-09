Parents Facing Childcare Crisis As 156 Sacramento Daycare Centers Folded During Pandemic

I am homeschooling my kids, 7 and 11, again. Packed in that seemingly innocuous statement is all the joy and rage that would fill the back of ten semi-trucks: the cinnamon-y pumpkin bread I baked with my younger daughter, the Facebook picture of my daughter’s best friend at school and the sob she let out when she saw it, inside is the decision to not travel to Nebraska for a funeral, and the awful conversation when I asked my oldest, dearest friend if she was vaccinated. Inside is the coffee shop I won’t go to again because it closed, the email I don’t know how to answer because, no, my family can’t go to an unmasked public event. Inside are friendships not lost, but on an 18-month pause, and friendships found in private Facebook groups where we weigh and measure how to keep our kids socialized and safe.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 14 DAYS AGO