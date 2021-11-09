CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Is Getting A Christmas Horror Series About Evil Elves

Cover picture for the articleThe moment Halloween and spooky season is over, the winter holidays come out to play. It’s officially the season of feel-good Christmas-themed movies, holiday specials of fan-favorite shows, and families singing classic carols. But although the trailer for Netflix’s Elves certainly seems to resemble yet another warm fairytale for the cold...

We are always hungry for more holiday horror, and this year Netflix is delivering in the form of Elves, a new six-episode series coming to the platform later this month. I Know What You Did Last Summer but instead of a fisherman with a hook, it's The Lorax, and instead of the Lorax, it's actually an evil elven creature. Ok, maybe it's unfair to say "evil" as the elven creatures may just be protecting their home or rebelling against some habitat-destroying, human shenanigans. Either way, this looks like a wonderful fantasy on the brink of veering headlong into horror and we can't wait to check it out. Watch the trailer and check out the official synopsis for Elves below:
