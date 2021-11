November marks the beginning of the Eltarian War for Power Rangers fans. This is going to be a crazy time in the comics and I am pumped. We have a preview of Mighty Morphin #13 and it gives us a glimpse of the early days of Zedd as well as what Zartus is up to in the present day. Billy’s still hiding, but who knows how long that will be able to last. The comic is written by Ryan Parrott with art by Marco Renna, colors by Walter Baiamonte with color assistance by Sara Antonellini and Katia Ranalli, and letters by Ed Dukeshire.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO