Here Are The USPS Holiday Gift Shipping Deadlines For 2021

By Steven Bohner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you going to be shipping any of your Christmas gifts to family or friends this year? If so, you should really think about doing it sooner rather than later. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced their holiday shipping deadlines and they are a little bit earlier than normal....

10TV

Holiday shipping: Everything you need to know before sending gifts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shipping companies are reminding customers to send packages and mail early this holiday season to avoid delays. In Columbus, the USPS processing plant on City Gate Drive processes more than 315,000 packages a day. That number could increase by the week of December 13 through 18. USPS...
COLUMBUS, OH
