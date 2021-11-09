Here Are The USPS Holiday Gift Shipping Deadlines For 2021

The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday that it has filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission for price increases to certain shipping services, starting Jan. 9, 2022, as part of the Delivering For America Plan to reverse a projected $160 billion in losses over the next 10 years. The proposed price increases would raise prices by 3.1% for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express services. Among the proposed changes, the price would increase for a small flat-rate box to $9.45 from $8.45, for a regular flat-rate envelope to $8.95 from $7.95, for a legal flat-rate envelope to $9.25 from $8.25 and or a padded flat-rate envelope to $9.65 from $8.55. The announcement comes after the USPS reported a 2021 net loss that was nearly cut in half from a year ago to $4.9 billion. Separately, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said during the Postal Service Board of Governors meeting, "Regarding the peak season -- I want to begin with three words -- We are Ready!" He added: "Rapid additions of facilities, equipment and modes of transportation, as well as significant efforts to stabilize our workforce are near complete."

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO