Since Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks have been without lead running back Chris Carson due to a neck injury. Furthermore, quarterback Russell Wilson is on the shelf as well. The Seahawks have gone 1-3 in that stretch, now finding themselves in last place in the NFC West. Fantasy football managers and Seahawks fans alike are holding out a glimmer of hope for when both Wilson and Carson return from injury. While Wilson appears on track for Week 10, what’s the status of Carson and his neck injury?

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO