The second-longest-tenured FBS head coach is moving on. Gary Patterson (seen above ahead of an Oct. 23 game) had been leading the TCU Horned Frogs since December 2000, taking the head role there ahead of a bowl game that year after Dennis Franchione left for Alabama. But after TCU fell 31-12 to Kansas State Saturday (interestingly enough, in a game not discussed on any network postgame show) and dropped to 3-5 on the season, the Horned Frogs announced Sunday that they and Patterson are mutually parting ways.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO