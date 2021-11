Apple CEO Tim Cook has now revealed that he personally holds cryptocurrencies as part of an investment. Speaking to Andrew Sorkin during the DealBook Online Summit, Cook was asked if owned any Bitcoin or Ethereum, to which he replied that he did hold various cryptocurrencies as part of his personal investments. “I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio,” he explained. While he didn’t reveal exactly which coins he held, Cook did explain that he’s been researching cryptocurrencies “for a while” and that he thinks they’re “interesting.”

