SQUID GAME Creator Confirms That There Will Be a Second Season

Dungeons & Dragons is teaming up with G4 to bring you the first televised and streamed live play game, Dungeons & Dragons Presents: Invitation to Party. Premiering November 19 live on YouTube and Twitch at 3PM PT and on TV November 22 at 6:30 PM PT, the game will be focusing on improvised comedy, entertainment, and accessible gameplay. Dungeon master B. Dave Walters will try to wrangle comedians Kassem Gharaibeh, Fiona Nova, Indiana (Froskurinn) Black, and Ify Nwadiwe as they battle monsters, gain riches, and try not to become murder hobos. Those who stream the show live will have a say in story decisions via real time voting. If you’ve wanted to help your less geeky friends see what D&D can be like, this might be a fun more mainstream way to show them the game.

