TV Series

SQUID GAME Creator Confirms That There Will Be a Second Season

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s mega-hit series Squid Game is getting a second season. We all knew that there would be a Season 2. There’s no way anyone is going to pass up the opportunity to continue to cash in on this property! When previously talking about Season 2, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "I...

geektyrant.com

GeekTyrant

LOONEY TUNES Season 3 Trailer

HBO Max has released a season 3 trailer for Looney Tunes which will be available to stream November 25. Looks like your favorite characters will be up to some new hijinks this season. Here is the official description of this season:. In these nine new episodes, the mischievous mouse duo...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Live DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Making Television Debut

Dungeons & Dragons is teaming up with G4 to bring you the first televised and streamed live play game, Dungeons & Dragons Presents: Invitation to Party. Premiering November 19 live on YouTube and Twitch at 3PM PT and on TV November 22 at 6:30 PM PT, the game will be focusing on improvised comedy, entertainment, and accessible gameplay. Dungeon master B. Dave Walters will try to wrangle comedians Kassem Gharaibeh, Fiona Nova, Indiana (Froskurinn) Black, and Ify Nwadiwe as they battle monsters, gain riches, and try not to become murder hobos. Those who stream the show live will have a say in story decisions via real time voting. If you’ve wanted to help your less geeky friends see what D&D can be like, this might be a fun more mainstream way to show them the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Party With Sina Grace In One Shot Story ROCKSTAR AND SOFTBOY

Cartoonist Sina Grace (Getting it Together) is coming out with a new one shot story, Rockstar and Softboy. Here’s the official synopsis:. Rockstar and Softboy is a frenzied story following two best friends and their antics in Hollyweird, CA. Rockstar plans the greatest house party ever as a means of lifting roommate Softboy’s spirits, but things take a gnarly turn when the dreaded PARTY ANIMAL shows up to make a mess of things... and dredge up long held secrets between two BFFs who seemingly share everything!
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Happy Face’ Series Adaptation Ordered at Paramount Plus With Robert and Michelle King Producing

Paramount Plus has ordered the series adaptation of the true crime podcast “Happy Face.” The show was first announced as being in development at the streamer in September 2020, when it was still known as CBS All Access. Jennifer Cacicio will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive produce, with Robert and Michelle King also executive producing under their King Size Productions banner. The series is inspired by the podcast from iHeartMedia and Melissa Jesperson-Moore, the book “Shattered Silence” written by Jesperson-Moore with M. Bridget Cook, and Jesperson-Moore’s true-life story. At age 15, she discovered her father, whom she loved dearly, was the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
Bored Panda

50 Tragic Hair Accidents, As Shared In This Online Community (New Pics)

From star-studded celebrities to regular bamboo-munching Pandas like us, many of us have been there—praying that our hair regrows faster, cuz the haircut we just got is so horrendous, we’re ashamed to leave the house. Hide the mirrors, get out your hats, things are going to be difficult for a while.
HAIR CARE

