The aid sector needs to go green. Here’s why.

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Myanmar: Troop build-ups on one border, cross-line aid on another?. As concern grows over military build-ups in western Myanmar, diplomats are discussing routing humanitarian aid into the coup-ravaged country via its eastern front. The United States and Thailand discussed cross-border aid during meetings this week, officials from both countries said. Separately, Thailand also hosted meetings covering “possible transmission routes… in delivering assistance for the people of Myanmar”, its foreign ministry said. Myanmar advocacy groups have long called for aid to be channelled through local civil society organisations – and for international groups not to engage with the military junta, which imposes stiff restrictions on aid (as did the previous civilian government). Stepping up cross-border aid would be a boon for those living along the Thailand-Myanmar frontier, but conditions are also worsening beyond the reach of existing border aid. Military crackdowns on anti-coup resistance movements have displaced some 40,000 people in parts of Chin State, and in the Magway and Sagaing regions – all in Myanmar’s west. The military has built up heavy weaponry and troops and shut down internet access in recent weeks, sparking warnings of a pending crackdown. At least 15,000 people have fled to border states in India since the coup, according to UN estimates, though local groups say the numbers are higher. The US-based Chin Human Rights Organization is calling on donors to support cross-border aid – this time, from India.

INDIA ・ 22 DAYS AGO