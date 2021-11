Cody has been the star of the 3A football show this season with 9 wins in 9 games after a 40-7 victory over Worland in the first round of the playoffs on Friday. The Cody offense was on top of it right from the get-go thanks to a touchdown run from Jackson Schroeder that covered 6 yards and that was followed by a TD reception from Jackson Gail for 3 yards and then Schroeder got free for a 46-yard catch for a touchdown. Cody bumped their lead to 27 thanks to a Drew Trotter score and Worland finally got on the board with a touchdown connection from Kade Weber to Carter Clark.

CODY, WY ・ 10 DAYS AGO