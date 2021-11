I know everyone is tired of hearing about moral victories, but there is plenty to be happy about from the Sacramento Kings' recent loss in Utah against the now 6-1 Jazz. Utah's only defeat this season came against the Chicago Bulls, who are tied with the Jazz and Heat for the best record in the NBA. Outside of that, they managed to secure convincing victories against the high-caliber (although injury-riddled) Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO