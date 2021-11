TULSA, Okla..—Five Coyotes garnered all-Summit League honors on Saturday at the Summit League Cross Country Championships hosted by Oral Roberts at Holland Hall. Fifth-year junior Abby Ripperda and second-year freshman Abrielle Jirele crossed the finish line together in eighth and ninth place, respectively. Ripperda completed the 6,000-meter course in 21:56.14 with Jirele .03 behind. The duo both earned all-Summit second team honors. Ripperda earned all-Summit honors for the second time in her career after making the first team in 2019. Jirele picked up her first career honors on the cross country course.

