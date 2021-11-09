ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Suspected serial porch pirate identified by Gallatin police

By Laura Schweizer
 8 days ago

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman reportedly connected to a string of recent porch thefts in Gallatin has been identified by police.

The Gallatin Police Department (GPD) told News 2 that the woman seen in surveillance video taking packages off other people’s porches has been identified as Betsy Campbell, 35.

Betsy Campbell (CREDIT: Gallatin Police Department)
Campbell is accused of at least three thefts around the same time, two of which happened in the latter part of the afternoon on Oct. 28. Video shows a woman casually snatching a package off the porch that police say contained a $170 gun accessory. Another package containing $200 worth of truck parts was stolen one street over.

According to GPD, Campbell has three theft warrants out for her arrest. Officials say she was last known to have an Alabama license, driving in a Toyota Highlander with Alabama tags. Campbell reportedly was living in Gallatin, but authorities say she was recently evicted.

Husband detains Nashville wallet thief, police say

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call Gallatin Police at (615) 452-1313.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

