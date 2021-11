SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a catalytic converter that was stolen from a vehicle on November 3. The SMPD reported at 3:37 a.m., an officer traveling southbound in the 800 block of 17th Street spotted a male underneath a 2008 Honda CRV with his legs extending out into the traffic lane. As a result of the late hour and dim lighting the officer stopped to determine if the subject needed assistance or was possibly committing a crime. The officer parked his cruiser alongside the CRV and approached the subject who ignored the officer’s questions. When the officer looked under the vehicle he could see the subject had a flashlight and an electric cutting tool; he could see the car’s exhaust system had been damaged and the catalytic converter was partially removed.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO