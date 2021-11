Now that the evolutionary Pixel 6 series has landed, it’s fitting Google reconsiders the prospect of some of the older devices. This is evident from the new Android security patch, which arrives with bug fixes for the Pixel 6 series but has no mention of the Pixel 3; end-of-life for updates on Google Pixel 3 it means. After three years of software updates for the Pixel 3, it is curtains as far as updates for the device are concerned.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO