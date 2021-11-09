Police searching for man missing almost 6 months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who has been missing for almost 6-months.

MPD took to social media to alert people of a man who has not been seen since May 26.

David Pollard, 49, did not show up for work the day in question and has not made contact with anyone, a release said.

On Jun. 4, Pollard’s sister came to Tillman Station Precinct to report her brother was missing, the report said.

According to a report, she stated he lived in a rooming house and the last time she spoke with him she heard him arguing with a man in the background on May 25.

The sister said she heard the man in the background accusing her brother of stealing something, a release said. The victim said he was talking to a man named “Tommy.”

The victim also told her that “Tommy” was the landlord of the rooming house.

She told the police she asked her brother to call her back when he had a chance but didn’t hear from him. Then she found out he did not go to work on May 26.

The victim worked for a tree service company but the sister could not remember which one he worked for. They would pick him up for work each day, a report said.

The sister advised the boss waited for her brother to come out but he never did.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Other family members were also contacted who help the victim with financial affairs and they stated none of the victim’s money had been used.

The sister went to where the victim lived and saw men standing in the yard of the rooming house. She asked if anyone had seen her brother and no one had.

“Tommy” was standing in the doorway of the house, told her he hadn’t seen him and then tried to argue with her, a report said.

The sister was concerned for her safety and left.

If you see him, call 901-634-4479 or 901-545-COPS with any information.

©2021 Cox Media Group