CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Pfizer Set to Ask FDA to OK Booster for Those 18 and Older

HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdvAt_0crF3T8C00

TUESDAY, Nov. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer may soon seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency authorization of its COVID-19 booster shot for anyone aged 18 and older.

Officials familiar with the situation told the Washington Post that the request could be filed as soon as this week and is likely to be supported by the FDA, according to the three insiders who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue.

If approval is given, it would fulfill the Biden administration's plan to provide boosters for all adults and could increase booster rates at a critical point in the pandemic, the Post reported. Health officials have also said Americans can "mix-and-match" booster shots to increase antibodies to fight the coronavirus. People can get any one of the three booster doses, regardless of which shot they received first.

Under the recommendations, at least 179 million people, or 69 percent of the adult population, are eligible for boosters, according to administration officials, the Post said. Other estimates put the number even higher.

"Biologically, it makes sense" to need additional shots to get the greatest protection from the vaccines, Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious-disease physician at the University of California, San Francisco, told the Post.

He added that there is "some value" in young people getting a booster to protect older relatives as the holidays approach. That's especially true, he said, if the older person has an illness, such as some cancers, that makes it harder for the body to fight COVID-19 even with a vaccine.

Meanwhile, the country is still seeing more than 70,000 coronavirus cases a day and more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths a day, according to the newspaper's COVID-19 tracker.

In addition, federal health officials are concerned about increased spread of the virus during the holiday season as large numbers of people travel and gather indoors. State and federal health officials are worried about the states of Minnesota, Colorado, Arizona and Vermont, where cases have been rising.

Pfizer spokesman Kit Longley told the Post he had no update on boosters.

More information

Visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for more on COVID vaccines.

SOURCE: Washington Post

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Pfizer To Ask FDA To Approve Its COVID-19 Booster For All Adult Americans, Regardless Of Brand Used For Initial Shot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Every adult in the U.S. could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. That is if federal regulators approve Pfizer‘s request to expand the reach of their booster shot to anyone ages 18 and older. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Wednesday, that could even include people who didn’t get the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. More than 25 million Americans have gotten their booster shot. The Food and Drug Administration authorized it for adults who are 65 and older, at high-risk, or who already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID VACCINE New York State book online...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Governor Signs Executive Order To Allow Any Resident 18 & Older Access To A Booster Shot

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has made it clear every Coloradan who is 18 or older can get a booster shot, regardless of any federal COVID guidance. He signed an executive order declaring Colorado as high risk for exposure. That means people who are 6 months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — and those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago — can get a booster shot. Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say that will help reduce transmission and help prevent hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed as the state experiences a surge in delta variant coronavirus infections. Booster shots previously were available for those 65 and older, adults with special medical conditions and those at high risk of exposure at the workplace or elsewhere to the virus. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Pfizer Set#Healthday News#The Washington Post#Americans
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Indy100

Anti-vaxxers who were forced to get shots are taking ‘borax’ baths in futile attempt to undo it

Anti-vaxxers who were forced to get the Covid-19 vaccine are taking measures to “undo” its effects, including bathing in borax. In a now-deleted TikTok that gained hundreds of thousands of views, an osteopathic physician named Dr. Carrie Madej listed ingredients for a bath she claimed will “detox the vaxx” for those who obtained a Covid-19 vaccine under the mandate.
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Laid Out the Worst Case Scenario for the End of the Pandemic

When exactly will the pandemic be over? It's a question that has plagued us since cases first started piling up in March 2020, and now, 20 months later, we still don't have an exact answer. Certainly things have improved considerably. The Delta variant surge that brought numbers back to disastrous levels this summer appears to have subsided, and the approval of vaccines for children means that more and more people will soon be fully inoculated against COVID. Even with light at the end of the tunnel, however, some experts have cautioned that we're not out of the woods yet—and as White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently explained, there is a worst case scenario for how this pandemic ends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

More Than 3 Million Minnesotans Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19, But Is That Protection Wearing Off?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 65,000 vaccinated Minnesotans have contracted COVID-19, according to health officials. These breakthrough cases account for about 2% of the more than 3 million Minnesotans who’ve been vaccinated against the virus. Currently, the state is giving out more booster shots than first doses. Doctors say that the boosters will help keep more breakthrough cases out of already crowded hospital rooms. More than 660,000 Minnesotans have received a booster shot — that’s about 20% of the fully-vaccinated population in Minnesota. With those figures, Minnesota is third in the nation for the percentage of the population with...
MINNESOTA STATE
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
MedPage Today

Whistleblower Physician Killed in Plane Crash Ahead of Settlement

A crush of physicians, anesthesiology staffing firms, and outpatient surgery centers in Georgia will pay $28 million to resolve federal kickback allegations -- but the physician whistleblower who helped set the proceedings in motion died before she could see the outcome. Kathleen Hartney-Velazco, MD, owner of Capitol Anesthesiology, died in...
CENTENNIAL, CO
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said What is Going to Happen in America

Coronavirus cases are no longer declining, and the timing couldn't be worse, with the holidays approaching. Meanwhile, 65 million or so Americans are still unvaccinated—and many of them may never want to get the shot. What is next, then, for our divided country? Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on New Day this morning to offer a peek at what hat America may look like going forward. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy