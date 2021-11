It’s Duke vs. Kentucky Tuesday night as the 2021 men’s college basketball season opens up across the country. Tuesday night’s matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York City is part of NCAA basketball’s big Champions Classic event to kick off the season. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski returns in his farewell season as the No. 9 Blue Devils look to make a big push in their legendary coach’s final season with the team. On the other side, coach John Calipari and the No. 10 Wildcats head into the season with another No. 1-ranked recruiting class as the SEC powerhouse reloads for another season. Tuesday night’s primetime broadcast will be available to watch on TV via ESPN. Fans without cable can also watch the game with a la carte streaming services like fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

