Jackson police looking for suspect they say stole from shrine gift shop and elderly parishioner

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Jackson Township are looking for a man they say stole money from a shrine gift shop and from an elderly parishioner.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes that someone recognizes him.

Police say the man stole cash from an elderly parishioner and money for the gift shop cash register at Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine in North Jackson.

It’s something that took staff off guard.

“The boldness of such an act when people are around. There were adults. There were children,” said Bishop Anthony Spinosa.

Surveillance cameras caught the man, wearing a matching face mask and bandanna and a Struthers Wildcat sweatshirt, letting himself into the church office Friday morning and helping himself to a worker’s purse, stealing about $30 before walking into the gift shop and engaging a parishioner behind the counter.

“He said, ‘Hey, my wife was just here yesterday and she bought some things and left. She thinks she left her driver’s license or her credit card or something here,'” Chief Greg Taillon said.

The video shows the woman walking away and the suspect opening both cash drawers and stealing what police say was about $200. The man then walked out into the parking lot, climbed into the passenger seat of a Lexus and drove off.

Ironically, the thefts were not discovered until much later that day when workers closed out the cash register. The clerk did not realize her money was gone until the next day when she went to get her wallet to buy something.

Bishop Spinosa said he and others actually saw the man walk into the building and never thought anything of it, calling the episode “unnerving.”

“Especially when the employees and the volunteers feel that they were being victimized,” he said.

Taillon said they’ve already received one tip from another agency that had a similar case

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Jackson Police Department at 330-538-3093.

