CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Man accused of killing 2 at Clovis bar to stand trial

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlqoH_0crF2iSQ00

A Fresno man will stand trial, accused of killing two people and wounding an employee at a Clovis bar.

A judge ruled on Monday there is enough evidence against Eddie Cordero to move forward with a trial.

Cordero is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Merehildo Luna and 27-year-old Andres Sanches last May inside the Palace Bar in Clovis.

Authorities tracked him down in Phoenix, Arizona, weeks after the men were killed.

He's charged with two counts of murder and one count of assault.

Cordero is scheduled to be back in court on November 24.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Clovis, CA
State
Arizona State
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy