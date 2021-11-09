Man accused of killing 2 at Clovis bar to stand trial

A Fresno man will stand trial, accused of killing two people and wounding an employee at a Clovis bar.

A judge ruled on Monday there is enough evidence against Eddie Cordero to move forward with a trial.

Cordero is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Merehildo Luna and 27-year-old Andres Sanches last May inside the Palace Bar in Clovis.

Authorities tracked him down in Phoenix, Arizona, weeks after the men were killed.

He's charged with two counts of murder and one count of assault.

Cordero is scheduled to be back in court on November 24.