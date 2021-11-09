Tampa theme park nominated for best holiday event in U.S.
BRANSON, Mo. – Christmas Town at Busch Gardens is nominated for the 2021 Best Theme Park Holiday Event by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards .
Vote for your favorite theme park holiday event once per day until voting ends on Monday, December 6 at noon ET. The 10 winning events, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, December 17.
Here are the nominees in no particular order:
- Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Hersheypark Christmas Candylane – Hershey, Penn.
- Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg – Williamsburg, Va.
- WinterFest at Kings Island – Mason, Ohio
- An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City – Branson, Mo.
- Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure – Jackson, N.J.
- Christmas Festival Of Lights at Edaville – Carver, Mass.
- Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – Tampa
- Christmastime at Santa’s Village – Jefferson, N.H.
- Dutch Winter Wonderland at Dutch Wonderland – Lancaster, Penn.
- Holiday Lights at Kennywood – West Mifflin, Penn.
- Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce – Bristol, Conn.
- Holidays at LEGOLAND – Carlsbad, Calif.
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – Anaheim, Calif.
- Holidays at Universal Orlando – Orlando, Florida
- Holidays at Walt Disney World Resort – Orlando
- Knott’s Merry Farm at Knott’s Berry Farm – Buena Park, Calif.
- SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration – Orlando
- Storybook Land Christmas Fantasy with Lights – Egg Harbor Township, N.J.
- Yuletide Family Weekends at Santa’s Workshop – North Pole, N.Y.
