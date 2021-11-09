CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa theme park nominated for best holiday event in U.S.

By Becky Willeke
 3 days ago

BRANSON, Mo. – Christmas Town at Busch Gardens is nominated for the 2021 Best Theme Park Holiday Event by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards .

The publication said it is asking viewers to help narrow it down from the top 20 to the top 10.

Vote for your favorite theme park holiday event once per day until voting ends on Monday, December 6 at noon ET. The 10 winning events, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, December 17.

Here are the nominees in no particular order:

