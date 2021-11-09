AvePoint Awarded $37 Million SGD to Deploy SaaS Training Management Platform for Six Institutions of Higher Learning in Singapore
AvePoint EduTech will empower over 100,000 learners to continue education and upskill in today’s dynamic and competitive workforce. AvePoint, Inc., the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, announced it has been awarded a $37 million SGD contract from lead agency Temasek Polytechnic to deploy an integrated SaaS training management...martechseries.com
