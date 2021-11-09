CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AvePoint Awarded $37 Million SGD to Deploy SaaS Training Management Platform for Six Institutions of Higher Learning in Singapore

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvePoint EduTech will empower over 100,000 learners to continue education and upskill in today’s dynamic and competitive workforce. AvePoint, Inc., the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, announced it has been awarded a $37 million SGD contract from lead agency Temasek Polytechnic to deploy an integrated SaaS training management...

TruRating Announces the Hire of Global Head of Marketing and Innovation, Amy Daugherty, in Expansion of Its Global Leadership Team

TruRating, the global customer analytics and insights technology company known for its work with retailers like JD Sports, Canada Post, and five Below, has announced the hire of their new Global Head of Marketing & Innovation, Amy Daugherty. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jason Jay Sharma, Vice President of...
BUSINESS
Lumina Announces Release of R3 Risk Reporting Service

Tampa-based Lumina is a specialty AI company that provides customers with tools and data for recurring, open-source internet search processes. Lumina’s SaaS platform Radiance employs specialty artificial intelligence to search, ingest, and filter data across the internet at unmatched speed and scale. Today, Lumina announced the launch of its Risk Reporting service R3. The Lumina R3 is an AI-generated report that provides purchasers with comprehensive search results surrounding individuals and co-occurring data that may indicate risk or threat to or from that individual. R3 reports are currently available in three configurations: Security Clearance Continuous Monitoring, Insider Threat and Reputation Risk, and Know Your Customer (KYC) Risk for financial institutions. The content in an R3 report is equivalent to up to thirteen analyst-years of search, depending on the R3 configuration employed.
SOFTWARE
How To Launch An NFT or DeFi Project Without Technical Skills – Unity Project

Unity Project will connect creators, influencers and entrepreneurs so anyone can launch a project on the Blockchain without learning to code. With Unity, any individual or small team without technical skills and expertise will be able to set up their NFT or DeFi project, or create their own crypto token.
SOFTWARE
Freshworks Turns Customer Support Tickets into Product Development Insights for Neosensory’s Hearing Impaired Customers

Freshdesk enables Neosensory to make product improvements faster and realize improvements to ticket closure rates and improved response times. Freshworks Inc.,, a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced that Neosensory, which builds non-invasive brain-machine interfaces to create new senses for the hearing impaired, uses Freshdesk® to provide their customers with an easy-to-use customer support solution to record product issues and help fix them faster for individuals who are dealing with hearing impairment issues.
TECHNOLOGY
#Saas#Data Management#Higher Learning#Avepoint Inc#Sgd#Temasek Polytechnic#Martech Interview#Cmo#Webex#Co Founder#Microsoft Cloud
PeopleScout Named Winner of Two Gold NYX Awards Recognizing Creative Excellence in Marketing

International awards program selects PeopleScout’s Recruitment Marketing and Instagram campaigns as winners among more than 1,000 submitted entries. PeopleScout was awarded two Gold 2021 NYX Marcom Awards for their Recruitment Marketing and Instagram campaigns. The international NYX Awards honor, recognize and celebrate creative excellence in marketing, communication and digital video designs, and encompasses creative across all facets of industries and mediums.
INTERNET
Folderly Email Deliverability SaaS Hits $1.56m ARR In Under 9 Months, Bootstrapped

The founder of Folderly, Vladislav Podolyako, recently discussed the growth of his startup, which is helping companies solve email deliverability problems. Founded in 2019, the company has already registered $130,000 in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) and $1,560,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Folderly.com is currently attracting an average of 30...
MARKETS
Royalties Revolutionized As MetaComet Unveils New Royalty Tracker Platform

MetaComet® Systems is delighted to present its cutting edge Royalty Tracker®, a state-of-the-art platform that provides publishers with the highest level of royalty automation available. The platform combines MetaComet’s 21 years of experience with feedback from over 130 customers and the latest technologies, to make royalty management easier, faster and...
SOFTWARE
Innovative Digital Identity Solutions will Redefine Security and Identity Recognition by 2030, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions expected to benefit multiple industries, including finance, security and e-commerce. Frost & Sullivan recent analysis on digital identity solutions finds that progressive advancements in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and biometric systems have led to the creation of unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions. Driven by identity theft, security threats and digital transformation initiatives by governments and private sectors, areas that will greatly benefit include e-banking, e-government, digital transactions, mobile transactions, behavioral biometrics, and airport security.
INTERNET
Hepsiburada Announces Advertising Partnership With Facebook

Hepsiburada launches “Managed Partner Ads” to support 10,000 SMEs on its platform, a joint performance advertising platform in partnership with Facebook. Hepsiburada, a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, announces a joint performance advertising platform in partnership with Facebook. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Elli Dimitroulakos, Head of Automation, Americas at...
INTERNET
Customer Data and Marketing Platform Ometria Announces $40M Series C to Automate CRM Growth for Retailers

Customer data and marketing platform, Ometria, today announced that it has completed a $40 million series C funding round led by InfraVia Growth with additional participation from existing investors Octopus Ventures, Sonae IM, Summit Action, Adjuvo, Columbia Lake Partners as well as many early investors, including Chairman Lance Batchelor. This brings its total funding to over $75 million.
RETAIL
Creatio Recognized in Four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Report

Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that it has been recognized in four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms report. The report evaluates 13 marketing automation vendors. Creatio is recognized across...
SOFTWARE
Pagely joins GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pagely, the company that invented Managed WordPress in 2009 and has led the category with top-tier solutions since. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Marketing Technology News: Magellan AI Adds Download...
BUSINESS
Gamut Expands Use Of iSpot To Deliver Next Generation Outcome-based Measurement With Launch Of New Foot Traffic Measurement Capability

Gamut’s Market-Leading Location Visitation Measurement Sets New Standard for the Local OTT Advertising Industry. Gamut, The Leader in Local OTT, today announced an expansion of its measurement capabilities via a partnership with iSpot, the leading real-time TV ad measurement and attribution company. Gamut, which recently integrated iSpot’s unified, cross-platform measurement featuring location data from PlaceIQ, can now measure the ability of local OTT and linear TV campaigns to drive visits to retail locations.
TECHNOLOGY
MRP Ushers in the Next Era of Enterprise ABM

Industry leader debuts visionary strategies and technology innovation to help global organizations unify the connection landscape for buyer engagement and accelerated revenue growth. MRP today unveiled the future of account-based marketing (ABM) at its highly anticipated and exclusive event Enterprise ABM: From Complexity to Clarity, Your Roadmap to Success. Together...
BUSINESS
New Research Reveals Flaws in Conventional Marketing Mix Modeling Approache

Marketscience Launches BaseDynamics: A More Accurate Measurement of Short and Long-Term Marketing Effectiveness. Independent marketing analytics firm Marketscience announces the launch of BaseDynamics, a holistic Marketing Mix Modeling approach to quantifying short and long-term marketing effects, validated by peer-reviewed published research by Marketscience Partner and Founder Dr Peter Cain in the International Journal of Research in Marketing (IJRM).
MARKETS
A School Modernizes With Clevertouch® Technologies Solutions

Boxlight Corporation, a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, announced the successful implementation of Clevertouch interactive displays in Quarrydale Academy (Nottingham, UK). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Ricky Gordon, General Manager, Digital at Vistaprint. “(Quarrydale Academy) was keen to explore their options and find a...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Enhance Developer Experience, Productivity with Tanzu Application Platform for Application Deployment

At VMware’s annual SpringOne developer conference in September, we announced the first customer beta of VMware ​Tanzu​ Application Platform. Tanzu Application Platform delivers a pre-paved path to production and a streamlined, end-to-end developer experience on any compliant public cloud or on-premises Kubernetes cluster. As a modular, application-aware platform, it includes all the needed components preconfigured for developer teams to build and deploy software quickly and securely.
SOFTWARE
Lacework Strengthens Data-Driven Cloud Security Platform with Acquisition of Infrastructure as Code Company Soluble

Addition of Soluble Introduces New DevSecOps Capabilities, Lacework Customers Empowered with New Innovations that Enable Both Agent and Agentless Visibility to Detect and Protect All Major Hyperscale Cloud Providers. Lacework, the data-driven security platform for the cloud, announced the acquisition of Soluble, a scalable cloud infrastructure management company. The Infrastructure...
BUSINESS
Andre Oentoro

Cloud-Based SAAS e-Signature Platform

Cloud-based SAAS e-Signature platform 'CocoSign' is successfully transforming the “workstyles” for many, says CEO Caroline Lee. “As COVID-19 hit the world in 2020, CocoSign took wings and emerged as one of the most sought-after cloud-based e-signature platforms. Today, it is helping businesses of all sizes digitize their business processes and streamline their workflow.”
SOFTWARE

