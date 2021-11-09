CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Affectiva Introduces New Functionality to Enhance Media Analytics Insight

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAffectiva, a Smart Eye company, today announced the latest version release of its category-defining Emotion AI product. This update to its media analytics offering makes several new features available to its market research customers. Marketing Technology News: Martech Interview with Li Jun, Founder of Ontology. “It represents our continued...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Sedgwick Introduces Enhanced End-To-End Automotive Claims Solution

Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has launched a comprehensive, end-to-end automotive loss adjusting, claims administration and product recall offering. This is the most complete solution available in the U.S., thanks to Sedgwick’s presence in all 50 states and service offerings across Canada and around the world.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Plannuh Introduces New Functionality to Help Marketers Forecast, Measure and Compare True Campaign Value

Marketers can now use new Plannuh capabilities powered by deep learning to reliably and consistently forecast and measure returns generated from their marketing campaigns. Marketers now have a new tool to forecast, demonstrate, and compare the true business value of their marketing campaigns. Plannuh, a startup transforming the way marketers plan and budget, today announced new functionality to help them reliably and consistently measure the business value (return expressed in a dollar value) generated from their campaigns.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Kyvos Insights Launches BI-Acceleration-as-a-Service to Transform Cloud Analytics with its Smart OLAP™ Technology

Kyvos Insights, a leading Cloud BI Acceleration company, announced the general availability of its SaaS offering – Kyvos 365. Kyvos Insights, a leading Cloud BI Acceleration company, announced the general availability of its SaaS offering – Kyvos 365. Kyvos 365 will help enterprises analyze previously unimaginable amounts of data in matter of seconds, without worrying about deployment and maintenance.
SOFTWARE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Guidewire announces new analytics app suite

Guidewire has rolled out Guidewire Live – a suite of analytics applications that allows insurers to utilize real-time insights embedded in core systems across the insurance lifecycle. The “smart-loop” analytics used in Guidewire Live’s apps provide insurers with curated intel from a range of high-value data sources, a release said....
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Smart Eye#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Founder Of Ontology#Fortune Global 500#Emotion Ai
aithority.com

Guidewire Unveils Guidewire Live For Analytics-Driven Insurance To Deliver Insights In The Moment

Launch accompanies Dobson Cloud release delivering a whole new level of cloud agility and developer empowerment to power innovation. Guidewire unveiled Guidewire Live, a suite of analytics apps to equip insurers with real-time insights embedded in core systems across the insurance lifecycle. The announcement arrives with the launch of Dobson*, the latest release of Guidewire’s market-leading cloud platform, at the company’s Connections customer conference. Guidewire Live and Dobson will be featured in the keynote address at Connections which will be livestreamed today at 8.30am PT and available on-demand.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

AutoVitals Introduces WebVitals, An Analytics Dashboard For Auto Repair Shops

The sleek, easy-to-use dashboard tracks a shop’s web analytics to provide digital insights and to help shop owners make informed business decisions. AutoVitals the only complete digital Shop Success Solution for the independent auto repair industry announced the launch of its web dashboard, WebVitals, offering shop owner clients a user-friendly and transparent way to sort, filter, and visualize business data. AutoVitals is trusted by thousands of shop owners nationwide for their digital vehicle inspection and workflow management tools and also provides a digital marketing solution to help owners stay competitive online. Web.X enhances customer loyalty and retention through custom websites, online appointments, business listing, and review management, and it is available as a standalone product and also as part of their comprehensive shop success solution, DigitalShop.X.
TECHNOLOGY
stackoverflow.blog

Our new and enhanced Microsoft Teams integration

With new features and tweaks to the Stack Overflow for Teams integration with Microsoft Teams, we’re sure that the new and improved Version 2 will come in handy. This article provides additional context around the evolution of this integration and how it might be useful to your organization!. It’s been...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Oculus Quest v34 ready with new features, enhancements

If you still have your Oculus Quest VR, know that a new update is available. Specifically, it’s software version 34. This means new features and enhancements are available for the virtual reality headset. The improvements include better Guardian functionality, as well as, new voice commands. The Quest team has also introduced more multitasking features plus Quest for Business, Horizon Home, and Active Pack for fitness. Presence Platform for developers was also announced together with Messenger audio calls support.
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Adsmovil Invests in Brilla Media to Develop Original Content Properties, Boost Adsmovil Studios, and Enhance Social Media Distribution

Hispanic digital media powerhouse, Adsmovil, announced that it has made a strategic investment in Miami-based Brilla Media to develop original content properties, boost its branded entertainment studios, and enhance its social content distribution. The partnership unites the innovator of the Hispanic mobile advertising industry with the founders of the U.S....
BUSINESS
technologynetworks.com

SCIEX Targets New Category of Analytical Instrumentation

Builds a new category of analytical instrumentation with. icIEF-MS. Built in collaboration with customer partnerships, this new. technology is part of the journey to help scientists close the developability. gap. “Customers tell us that they are looking for orthogonal and higher. throughput technologies to address analytical challenges,” said Mani Krishnan,
crowdfundinsider.com

Spend Management Fintech Emburse Introduces New Integration to Enhance Connectivity for Sage Intacct Clients

an international firm focused on spend management, has announced the launch of a new connector for the Sage Intacct Cloud financial management system, which will offer enhanced data connectivity with its Emburse Certify expense solution. The API-powered integration, which is currently available to joint Emburse Certify and Sage Intacct...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Rockerbox Drives Top-of-Funnel Marketing Measurement With Latest Launch: New Visitor Analytics

Leading platform now enables marketers to make better, faster investment decisions to increase brand awareness and reduce acquisition costs. Rockerbox, the leading marketing measurement platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, has released New Visitor Analytics, which allows marketers to make better, faster investment decisions on their top-of-funnel channels. Instead of having to rely on siloed vendor reports or incomplete web analytics, now marketers gain exceptional visibility into the initial acquisition sources that impact the top-of-funnel and drive brand awareness.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Bidstack Serves an Ace with New Wildlife Studios Partnership

Bidstack is delighted to announce a new partnership with Wildlife Studios, creators of the world’s most popular mobile tennis game Tennis Clash, which will see them deliver unique branded experiences into the game. The activations will see brands featured across courts such as New York and Sydney, on courtside banners,...
TENNIS
martechseries.com

Lacework Strengthens Data-Driven Cloud Security Platform with Acquisition of Infrastructure as Code Company Soluble

Addition of Soluble Introduces New DevSecOps Capabilities, Lacework Customers Empowered with New Innovations that Enable Both Agent and Agentless Visibility to Detect and Protect All Major Hyperscale Cloud Providers. Lacework, the data-driven security platform for the cloud, announced the acquisition of Soluble, a scalable cloud infrastructure management company. The Infrastructure...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Informatica Announces Cloud Data Marketplace to Deliver Data Democratization at Enterprise-Scale

Cloud Data Marketplace to Empower Business Users with Greater Access to Trusted Data & Analytics. Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the Cloud Data Marketplace, designed to intuitively increase data sharing, improve productivity and enable organizations to make more informed decisions. Data-driven decision making requires data to be in the hands of decision-makers – and the Cloud Data Marketplace makes that strategy a reality. The Cloud Data Marketplace empowers business users to shop for both data and AI models, ensuring that business users spend less time looking for data, and more time making better decisions with trusted data.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

DataGrail Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Subject Rights Request Automation

Helping organizations effortlessly and comprehensively complete data subject requests (DSRs) and build robust privacy programs. DataGrail, a leading data privacy company, was identified as one of ten total Representative Vendors in the November 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Subject Rights Request Automation. DataGrail believes recognition in the Market Guide validates its ability to help companies build robust privacy programs and comprehensively automate data subject requests.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy