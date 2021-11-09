Affectiva Introduces New Functionality to Enhance Media Analytics Insight

The sleek, easy-to-use dashboard tracks a shop’s web analytics to provide digital insights and to help shop owners make informed business decisions. AutoVitals the only complete digital Shop Success Solution for the independent auto repair industry announced the launch of its web dashboard, WebVitals, offering shop owner clients a user-friendly and transparent way to sort, filter, and visualize business data. AutoVitals is trusted by thousands of shop owners nationwide for their digital vehicle inspection and workflow management tools and also provides a digital marketing solution to help owners stay competitive online. Web.X enhances customer loyalty and retention through custom websites, online appointments, business listing, and review management, and it is available as a standalone product and also as part of their comprehensive shop success solution, DigitalShop.X.

