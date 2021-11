NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — "I dread it. You think, five years, I should be getting used it, but I don't think I ever will."- Sherry Ballard. It's been five years since Tommy Ballard of Bardstown was gunned down while hunting with his grandson. Kentucky State Police took the lead on the investigation right away. Back then, Sherry Ballard said she believed they would solve it but now, five years later, her hope has shifted to the FBI.

BARDSTOWN, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO