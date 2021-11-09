CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabrio Introduces First SVP of Corporate Development to Capitalize on Growth and Market Opportunity

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, welcomes Tim Klein as Calabrio’s first Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Klein brings decades of knowledge in corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, investment banking and finance. This executive recruitment will enable Calabrio to further capitalize on sustained growth and seize new market...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

TruRating Announces the Hire of Global Head of Marketing and Innovation, Amy Daugherty, in Expansion of Its Global Leadership Team

TruRating, the global customer analytics and insights technology company known for its work with retailers like JD Sports, Canada Post, and five Below, has announced the hire of their new Global Head of Marketing & Innovation, Amy Daugherty. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jason Jay Sharma, Vice President of...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Lumina Announces Release of R3 Risk Reporting Service

Tampa-based Lumina is a specialty AI company that provides customers with tools and data for recurring, open-source internet search processes. Lumina’s SaaS platform Radiance employs specialty artificial intelligence to search, ingest, and filter data across the internet at unmatched speed and scale. Today, Lumina announced the launch of its Risk Reporting service R3. The Lumina R3 is an AI-generated report that provides purchasers with comprehensive search results surrounding individuals and co-occurring data that may indicate risk or threat to or from that individual. R3 reports are currently available in three configurations: Security Clearance Continuous Monitoring, Insider Threat and Reputation Risk, and Know Your Customer (KYC) Risk for financial institutions. The content in an R3 report is equivalent to up to thirteen analyst-years of search, depending on the R3 configuration employed.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Cart.com Advances Leadership in End-to-End Ecommerce with Expanded Headless Capabilities

Cart.com, the first end-to-end ecommerce-as-a-service provider, today announced the launch of a range of new and expanded headless commerce capabilities, further extending its leadership in the digital commerce arena. The new features are designed to support high-growth brands across all ecommerce deployments, providing maximum flexibility while enabling them to leverage the full power of Cart.com’s integrated ecommerce solution.
INTERNET
aithority.com

Calabrio Hires New CFO As The Cloud WEM Leader Continues Accelerated Growth

CJ Bernander joins Calabrio’s executive team to reinforce the vital infrastructure needed to enable Calabrio’s sustained growth. Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, has appointed CJ Bernander as its new Chief Financial Officer, enabling Calabrio to continue to scale to meet the business and structural needs that accompany Calabrio’s rapid trajectory over the last several years. As CFO, Bernander will oversee global accounting, finance, treasury, tax and legal functions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Innovative Digital Identity Solutions will Redefine Security and Identity Recognition by 2030, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions expected to benefit multiple industries, including finance, security and e-commerce. Frost & Sullivan recent analysis on digital identity solutions finds that progressive advancements in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and biometric systems have led to the creation of unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions. Driven by identity theft, security threats and digital transformation initiatives by governments and private sectors, areas that will greatly benefit include e-banking, e-government, digital transactions, mobile transactions, behavioral biometrics, and airport security.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Matt Whiteway, Chief Commercial Officer at Infinity

Matt Whiteway, Chief Commercial Officer at Infinity shares more on the company’s recent acquisition of ResponseTap while taking us through a few customer analytics best practices in this quick-chat:. ______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Matt, tell us more about your role at Infinity?. At Infinity, I’m primarily accountable...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Uiflow Secures $5.2 Million in Seed Round to Accelerate Use of No-Code Platform for Enterprises

Fresh funding led by Addition with participation from YC Continuity, founders of Unity Technology and Twilio, and others. Uiflow, the no-code platform for development teams to build both the user interface and logic of web apps visually, announced today that it has raised $5.2 million in seed funding. The round was led by Addition, with participation from YC Continuity, David Helgason, founder of Unity Technology and Jeff Lawson, founder of Twilio, as well as existing investors TI Platform and Kevin Mahaffey, the founder of SNR, amongst others. In less than one year since Uiflow’s inception, the company has raised $6 million and acquired multiple enterprise customers, including a leading global professional-services firm and more than 3,200 additional beta customer signups.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

MRP Ushers in the Next Era of Enterprise ABM

Industry leader debuts visionary strategies and technology innovation to help global organizations unify the connection landscape for buyer engagement and accelerated revenue growth. MRP today unveiled the future of account-based marketing (ABM) at its highly anticipated and exclusive event Enterprise ABM: From Complexity to Clarity, Your Roadmap to Success. Together...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Royalties Revolutionized As MetaComet Unveils New Royalty Tracker Platform

MetaComet® Systems is delighted to present its cutting edge Royalty Tracker®, a state-of-the-art platform that provides publishers with the highest level of royalty automation available. The platform combines MetaComet’s 21 years of experience with feedback from over 130 customers and the latest technologies, to make royalty management easier, faster and...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Customer Data and Marketing Platform Ometria Announces $40M Series C to Automate CRM Growth for Retailers

Customer data and marketing platform, Ometria, today announced that it has completed a $40 million series C funding round led by InfraVia Growth with additional participation from existing investors Octopus Ventures, Sonae IM, Summit Action, Adjuvo, Columbia Lake Partners as well as many early investors, including Chairman Lance Batchelor. This brings its total funding to over $75 million.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Pagely joins GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pagely, the company that invented Managed WordPress in 2009 and has led the category with top-tier solutions since. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Marketing Technology News: Magellan AI Adds Download...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

PeopleReady Earns Top Honors for Marketing Excellence with 7 NYX MarCom Awards

Staffing leader singled out for innovation in marketing for efforts to connect people with work. In recognition of its innovation and creativity in connecting people and work,. received seven NYX MarCom Awards presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA). The staffing leader’s marketing efforts were singled out from a field of over 1,000 entrants, garnering six Grand awards—the competition’s highest distinction—and one Gold award.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Protegrity Appoints Paul Mountford as CEO to Lead Company Expansion

Protegrity, a global leader in data security, announced the appointment of Paul Mountford as the company’s new CEO. Mountford joins Protegrity following a successful 30-year career in the technology industry, having held senior executive positions at industry-leading companies such as Cisco Systems, where Mountford ran Cisco’s $34 billion Enterprise business, and Riverbed Technology where Mountford was CEO. Most recently, Mountford served as chief operating officer at Pure Storage, one of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies that provides storage solutions for SaaS and cloud companies to power mission-critical artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and analytics in multi-cloud environments.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Infinity appoints Hannah Delaney as VP of Marketing

Ex Samsung and HTC marketer is key to growth plans for martech SaaS business. Martech SaaS provider, Infinity, has appointed Hannah Delaney as its VP of Marketing. Hannah will support Infinity’s ambitious growth plans, following strategic investment and the acquisition of ResponseTap – confirming its position as the leading Conversation Intelligence partner for brands and agencies.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Gamut Expands Use Of iSpot To Deliver Next Generation Outcome-based Measurement With Launch Of New Foot Traffic Measurement Capability

Gamut’s Market-Leading Location Visitation Measurement Sets New Standard for the Local OTT Advertising Industry. Gamut, The Leader in Local OTT, today announced an expansion of its measurement capabilities via a partnership with iSpot, the leading real-time TV ad measurement and attribution company. Gamut, which recently integrated iSpot’s unified, cross-platform measurement featuring location data from PlaceIQ, can now measure the ability of local OTT and linear TV campaigns to drive visits to retail locations.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Qualtrics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Qualtrics , the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, announced the closing of its public offering of 27,380,952 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 3,571,428 additional shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Qualtrics, were approximately $1.15 billion. The closing occurred on November 9, 2021.
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Creatio Recognized in Four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Report

Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that it has been recognized in four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms report. The report evaluates 13 marketing automation vendors. Creatio is recognized across...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Darn Tough Vermont Experiences 8.3% Conversion Lift Through Experimentation with Kibo

With its market-leading personalization software, Kibo has helped Darn Tough implement a data-driven approach to testing, messaging, and sales-offer creation. Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, announced that Darn Tough Vermont, American manufacturer of premium, all-weather outdoor and lifestyle socks, is building a culture of scalable testing and personalization through Kibo Personalization, Powered by Monetate. The agile testing and analytics in Kibo Personalization have helped the Darn Tough team satisfy customer needs and deliver business value.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

DoorDash to Acquire International Food Delivery Company Wolt for $8.1 Billion

DoorDash is set to acquire European-based food delivery company Wolt in an $8.1 billion deal. Ann Berry, chief investment officer at media platform Wheelhouse, joined Cheddar to discuss how this positions DoorDash in the prepared food and potentially the grocery delivery space. "I do think that what DoorDash is trying to be thoughtful about now is how to take that there's been a shift in consumer behavior in terms of mobile ordering and delivery and try and apply it to other categories," she said, also pointing to its partnership with beauty supply company Ulta.
BUSINESS

