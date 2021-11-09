CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area Communities Hosting Veterans Day Ceremonies

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Communities in the KCII listening area will be honoring those who have served our country this Thursday in observance of Veterans Day. The Washington School District will be hosting American Legion Post 29 members to present a Veterans Day assembly at 3 p.m. in the middle school gym. Those from...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Home Base Iowa Hosting Veterans Event at Riverside Casino

As Veterans Day is honored this week, a statewide organization is hosting an event to inform how Washington and Johnson county communities and businesses can help support veterans and in turn better their communities. Local business owners are invited to attend a panel discussion hosted by Home Base Iowa. Seventy...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Expect Closures for Veterans Day

In observance of Veterans Day, many local offices and businesses will be closed tomorrow. All county offices and the Washington, Kalona, Riverside and Wellman city halls will be closed Thursday. The Washington and Wellman-Scofield public libraries will also be closed and the Kalona Public Library will remain open. The Goodwin Dining Center in Wellman will also observe the holiday and reopen on Friday and garbage pick-up will remain on schedule. Post offices will be closed as well as most banking institutions. For information on Veterans Day events, visit our community calendar.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Armory Hosts Open House to Spark Community Involvement

Washington’s Iowa Army National Guard unit opened its doors to community and business leaders Wednesday for their first armory tour and static equipment display. Representatives of the Washington fire and police departments, Washington County Ambulance Service, Washington Chamber Ambassadors, Washington Economic Development Group, Main Street Washington, YMCA of Washington County and more came to the 294th Area Support Medical Company to learn about how the unit trains its soldiers and view their medical simulation equipment and ambulance. Captain Brandon Lindsey is the Medical Officer in Charge at Camp Dodge in Altoona. Since May he has worked as a Patient Hold Medical Surg-Nurse at the 294th unit, spending a couple days out of each month drilling with the stationed soldiers. Lindsey says a change of leadership at the armory, and a shift from active service and assisting in the COVID-19 pandemic has led them to seek out the community’s attention and generate interest between the unit and the surrounding area, “There’s so many assets here in Washington and we have a big asset and I don’t think people have thought about integrating together and helping each other out. We can help them just as much as they can help us.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
CBS Baltimore

Ruppersberger Seeks Applicants For Newly Formed Veterans Advisory Council

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — In honor of Veterans Day, Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger is forming a new Veterans Advisory Council for Maryland’s Second District, and he’s looking for people who want to join. Veterans, veterans’ spouses and caregivers are welcome to apply for the council, which will provide guidance to Ruppersberger on bills related to veterans’ affairs and help identify veterans’ issues that need more public awareness, among other things. “Our nation’s heroes deserve a seat at the table,” Ruppersberger said. “This Veterans Day, I am proud to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans by providing them with the opportunity to directly impact matters affecting them and their loved ones.” Besides advising the congressman, the panel will work with partner organizations to raise awareness for veterans issues and assist with the development of a program to honor veterans and service members. The deadline to apply for the council is March 1. To submit an application or learn more about the Veterans Advisory Council, click here.
TIMONIUM, MD
kciiradio.com

Kalona Public Library Celebrates National Young Readers Week

The Kalona Public Library and the Mid-Prairie School District have partnered for special programming in celebration of National Young Readers Week. Beyond the library’s regular Wednesday story time and Friday toddler time, Director of Youth Services Olivia Kahler traveled to visit the preschool class at West Elementary in Wellman for storytime. The library has also been hosting field trips with the district’s second grade students throughout the week to explore their facility and learn about what the library offers beyond books. Kahler shares her motive for celebrating young readers week, “Just to instill a lifelong love of reading. For kids to feel comfortable coming in here. Just to exist inside a building where there’s no expectations. When you walk into the door of a library, we’re not expecting anything of you. You get to come and hang out in peace and quiet or play games and be loud and rowdy, depending on the day.”
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County 4-H Hosts Annual Awards Night at KC Hall

Washington County 4-H volunteers, families, and community members were invited to “Be Our Guest” as the 4-H program made a musical return to their in-person annual awards night Sunday at the Washington Knights of Columbus Hall. The event began with Sister Sledges’ “We Are Family,” concluded with Kool and the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Q2 News

A salute to Montana veterans

This Veterans Day, the nation paused to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our country and our freedoms. We asked our Q2 viewers to send us photos of the veterans in their lives.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Veterans Day Parade In Downtown Pittsburgh Promotes Camaraderie And Friendship

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Those who served say the Veterans Day parade in downtown Pittsburgh always gives them a special feeling, especially this year. Marching to the beat of drums with American flags brought back wartime memories for many veterans on Thursday. “I’m proud as can be. I served in the 82nd Airborne Division. I jumped out of an airplane 27 times like I was nuts or something,” said Michael Murphy, the deputy commander of the Pennsylvania American Legion. (Photo Credit: KDKA) For Murphy, the memories are crystal clear. He said experiencing the parade is an important time for him. “We did not have a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kciiradio.com

Riverside Fire Department Inviting Newcomers to Apply

The Riverside Fire Department is reaching out to the community for new firefighters and emergency medical services personnel. The department is now accepting applications from any community members who are interested in joining the department as a firefighter or EMS member. Riverside Fire Chief Chad Smothers says that the department generally recruits around this time of year to get a feel for community interest and remind everyone of the opportunities the department has to offer. He stresses that these services play an important role in communities and encourages residents from all over southeast Iowa to get involved with their local departments, “In general, whether it’s for Riverside Fire Department or any of the fire departments and EMS agencies in the county, it’s a great opportunity. If you’ve ever thought about it, get out there and help the departments out. Everyone is always looking for new members. As all of our departments get busier with calls, it just takes more people to handle the stuff we’re doing. If you’re interested, reach out to any of the local fire departments and they’ll help you through the process.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Funeral Home Hosts Open House for County’s First Crematorium

Funeral Director Meg Nagel explains the process of cremation at Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home in Washington. Photos by Sam McIntosh. The Washington community was invited Tuesday to tour the county’s first ever crematorium that was installed last July. The Washington Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home location – with locations in Kalona and Wayland...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncsu.edu

Military and Veteran Services Hosting Veterans Day 5K, Ceremony

NC State Military and Veteran Services and the Army ROTC program will sponsor a Veterans Day 5K followed by a ceremony at the Memorial Belltower on Thursday, Nov. 11. 6:40 a.m.: Pipe and drums begin playing music | Bruegger’s Bagels and Coffee serve breakfast. 6:45 a.m.: Run concludes at Memorial...
RALEIGH, NC
ms.gov

State History, Civil Rights Museums to Host Veterans Day Ceremony

The Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum are partnering with the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mississippi Veterans Affairs, and Mississippi War Veterans Memorial Commission to honor Mississippians who serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, on the Entergy Mississippi Plaza in front of the Two Mississippi Museums. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
MUSEUMS
romewi.com

2021 Veterans Day Ceremony

Attention all area Veterans! Join the American Legion Ryan Larson Post #65 for their Veterans Day Ceremony at the Spring Branch Cemetery on County Road D at 11:00 AM. Please see the attached flyer for additional details. THANK YOU VETERANS!
FESTIVAL

