Mitchell Makes Mark in First Season For Hawks

Finishes Season With A 21-9 Record And A Sub-State Appearance. As the saying goes…All good things come to an end. Sadly, the River Hawk volleyball season is now one of these “good things.” “I would even substitute good for great!” It was not without a fight that we finished our season with a 21-9 record in the sub-state match. This week was definitely a high and a low as we defeated the Central City Wildcats and lost the battle with the #1 ranked Burlington Notre Dame Nikes to earn a spot at the state tourney. On Monday, the River Hawks took on the Wildcats on their home floor claiming a hard-fought victory in game scores of 23-25, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-21! The River Hawk offense was on fire as we racked up kill after kill! Kaitlyn Kuhl led the way with 17, followed by Mikayla Mitchell with 12, Hadley Farrell added 9, Renee Hartung found 7 open spots, Aleah Johnson put down 7 and Dana Carlson added 4 for the evening. These kills came from the hands of Carslon as she assisted for 33 attacks while Hartung added 15, Mitchell with 3, Johnson and Kylee Ready adding 2 and Farrell with 1. This late in the season it is often difficult to find openings on the court for aces, but Carlson, Kuhl, and Hartung each landed 2, while Johnson and Farrell each found 1. Defensively, the River Hawks put up some nice solid blocks slowing down the Wildcat offense. Johnson ended the night with 2 blocks, Mitchell with 1, Hartung assisting for 2 and Farrell adding 1 assist. The Wildcats had a tough time tallying any kills as Kuhl protected the court with 22 digs! Ready was “ready” to defend as she added 15 digs, Farrell and Hartung each had 10, Carlson with 5 and Johnson with 2. A great overall team effort for this victory with smart offensive plays and a gritty defense!

VOLLEYBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO